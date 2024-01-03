“Ek hi bowler hai aur koi jyada hai nahi” – Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill during Kagiso Rabada’s bowling in IND vs SA 2nd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma engaged in hilarious conversation with Shubman Gill during the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

While the duo were batting together, the India captain pointed out that Kagiso Rabada is South Africa’s only bowler to be wary during his conversation with Gill in the middle.

The reaction came during the seventh over of India’s first innings when Rabada went back for his run-up after in the middle of an over. Gill wisely left a length ball outside off from the pacer as Rohit, on the non-striker's end, looked impressed and said (in a video doing rounds on X):

“Ek hi bowler hai aur koi jyada hai nahi (There is only one bowler and there are no more).”

Rohit Sharma's advice to Gill came minutes after Rabada dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck to provide the first breakthrough for South Africa. Interestingly, both Rohit and Gill fell prey to left-arm pacer Nandre Burger, both caught by Marco Jansen at gully.

Notably, Rabada had dismissed Rohit during both innings of the first Test. South Africa won that game by an inning and 32 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0.

Rohit Sharma and Co. take 98-run lead against South Africa on Day 1

A clinical bowling performance helped Rohit Sharma-led India dominate South Africa during the first session of Day 1 in the second Test.

The visitors bundled out the Proteas for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Mohammed Siraj emerging as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 6/15. Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah also bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, India were bundled out for 153 in 34.5 overs. Virat Kohli top scored with 46 off 59 balls, including one six and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill chipped in with 39 (50) and 36 (55), respectively.

Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets apiece for South Africa. India lost their last six wickets without adding a single run.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

