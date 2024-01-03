"Ek hi toh zindagi hai Babar bhai, kitne bar bezatti karwaoge"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 3rd Test between Pakistan and Australia in Sydney

Pakistan were dismissed for 313 runs on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts are leading the three-match series 2-0 after securing wins in Perth and Melbourne last month.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest. They got off to a poor start as Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub departed for ducks inside 1.2 overs.

Babar Azam (26) then hit a couple of beautiful cover drives to get things going for the visitors. He stitched a 35-run partnership with Shan Masood (35) before Pat Cummins dismissed the former Pakistan captain with an incoming delivery to give hosts a massive breakthrough.

Masood and Saud Shakeel departed soon after leaving their side in deep trouble at 96/5. Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Agha Salman (53) hit aggressive half-centuries and tried to resurrect the innings with their 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, their quick dismissals saw the visitors slumped to 227/9 in 55 overs. Aamer Jamal (82 in 97 balls) then smashed the bowlers all around the park in the company of Mir Hamza (7*) and helped Pakistan to 313 in 77.1 overs. Australia played one over and were 6/0 at stumps on Day 1.

Fans enjoyed the engrossing battle between bat and ball on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing memes on social media. Here are 10 of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It means the world to me"- Pakistan's Aamer Jamal on his 82-run knock in 3rd Test vs Australia

At the press conference after stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test, Aamer Jamal reflected on his counter-attacking knock in the final session, saying:

"It means alot, it means the world to me. Last time I came to Sydney, I was cheering up my team because I wasn't playing for Pakistan. It's a huge moment for me, for my family as well. It was lovely to watch everyone on the feet when I was walking out and I love it.

Jamal added:

"Our batting assistant coach, Shahid bhai, and I were sitting together for 45 minutes when I wasn't batting. I shared some personal things with him, which were causing me to struggle in my batting. So, he sat with me and guided me. So today, after sitting with him for 45 minutes, he brought me out of the thing I was stuck in, and that celebration was for him."

Do you think Pakistan can restrict Australia to a low total on Day 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App