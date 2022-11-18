“Elon firing Twitter employees, BCCI firing selection committee” - Twitterati react as Indian cricket board sacks national selectors

Just days after Team India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the massive decision to sack the entire national selection committee of the senior men’s cricket team.

The selection committee, led by former pacer Chetan Sharma, also included ex-India cricketers Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone).

Pressure had been mounting on the selectors for some time as they weren’t able to deliver satisfactory results. While the Indian team performed reasonably well in bilateral tournaments during their tenure, their struggles in multi-nation events continued. Before the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup 2022 as well, failing to make it to the final of the tournament.

Significantly, Sharma’s tenure was marked by a number of controversies and allegations of lack of communication. The entire saga of Virat Kohli’s unceremonious sacking as ODI captain stood out like a sore thumb.

Many cricket fans took to Twitter upon learning that the entire selection committee had been sacked by the BCCI. While some compared the Indian cricket board’s decision to Elon Musk’s sacking of Twitter employees, others claimed it was “karma”, recalling the selectors’ move to remove Kohli as ODI captain.

Some also hailed BCCI chief Roger Binny for taking the big step. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site over the move to sack the entire selection committee:

Roshan Rai @RoshanKrRaii Breaking : BCCI sacks Selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after an anonymous complaint to Roger Binny about favouritism and partiality in the selection process.



Roger Binny in Nayak Mode.

KSR @KShriniwasRao All it took for Indian cricket was one embarrassing loss to understand how badly were the bunch of selectors getting it wrong.



Although, sacking the selection committee is not even 50% of the job done. Who do you replace that committee with is the question. : )

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar When the selection committee had picked teams for 4 series at one go it was known the writing was on the wall. Nothing surprising. The new selection committee will have to fundamentally rethink the white ball vision and select the teams. @RevSportz

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Main responsibility of new selectors:



1) Select best possible team

2) Prepare strong bench strength

3) Travel to watch domestic & Intl games

4) Address media on team selection

1) Select best possible team

2) Prepare strong bench strength

3) Travel to watch domestic & Intl games

4) Address media on team selection

5) Appoint captain for the team in each format.

Yashvi @BreatheKohli .

But I prayed for days like this won't lie

Earlier ganguly and now Chetan Sharma is sacked , it hurts so bad

But I prayed for days like this won't lie

vishal dayama @VishalDayama can't believe bcci sacked the entire selection committee just because they are fitter than rohit. disgraceful.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Whoever comprises the new panel, I really hope the selection of the India A teams goes back to sensible meritocracy and their performances are watched closely like it was during the MSK Prasad regime. Can't have any more random musical chairs in selection #CricketTwitter

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri

-PRESS CONFERENCES, other than the agenda driven ones, planned for purposes other than the welfare of Indian Cricket.



Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri

Change I want to see in the next selection committee.

-PRESS CONFERENCES, other than the agenda driven ones, planned for purposes other than the welfare of Indian Cricket.

#IndianCricketTeam #SportsYaari

Div🦁 @div_yumm Elon firing Twitter employees , BCCI firing selection committee, Pakistan firing on Imran khan. Not the world Stephen Hawking dream off

Aman @CaptainKohli___ Entire selection committee, Ganguly and Chetan sharma have been treated brutally by karma !!

Subhrath palai @subhrathpalai25

Sacked entire Selection committee led by Chetan Sharma

Subhrath palai @subhrathpalai25

Sacked entire Selection committee led by Chetan Sharma

Binny sir deserves Respect

#RIPTwitter

Jahazi @Oye_Jahazi Last time when Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma visited a Bhajan Kirtan event in London, Ganguly was sacked after that. And Now, two days back they visited a temple in Nainital and today the whole selection committee including Chetan Sharma, got sacked.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI - Sacks Chief Selector Chetan Sharma & the entire national selection committee !! Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI



10 wickets defeat against Eng is devastating & shameful. We boast of t20 champions only in paper.



BCCI must sack the selection committee.



Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

10 wickets defeat against Eng is devastating & shameful. We boast of t20 champions only in paper.

BCCI must sack the selection committee.

#INDvsENG Seems quota system is prevailing in selection of Team India. Deserving players are benched out & mediocre are playing.

Perhaps BCCI read my tweet- Sacks Chief Selector Chetan Sharma & the entire national selection committee !!

BCCI invites applications for national selectors

In an official release on its website on Friday, November 18, the BCCI has invited applications for the post of national selectors (senior men). While sharing details of the vacancies, the cricket board also detailed the criteria for applications.

Candidates who wish to apply for the position of national selectors (Senior Men) should have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The person should have retired from the game at least five years ago. The official release added:

“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.”

The deadline for applications for the post of national selectors is November 28, 2022 (6 pm).

