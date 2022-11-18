“Elon firing Twitter employees, BCCI firing selection committee” - Twitterati react as Indian cricket board sacks national selectors

Just days after Team India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the massive decision to sack the entire national selection committee of the senior men’s cricket team.
The selection committee, led by former pacer Chetan Sharma, also included ex-India cricketers Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone).
Pressure had been mounting on the selectors for some time as they weren’t able to deliver satisfactory results. While the Indian team performed reasonably well in bilateral tournaments during their tenure, their struggles in multi-nation events continued. Before the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup 2022 as well, failing to make it to the final of the tournament.
Significantly, Sharma’s tenure was marked by a number of controversies and allegations of lack of communication. The entire saga of Virat Kohli’s unceremonious sacking as ODI captain stood out like a sore thumb.
Many cricket fans took to Twitter upon learning that the entire selection committee had been sacked by the BCCI. While some compared the Indian cricket board’s decision to Elon Musk’s sacking of Twitter employees, others claimed it was “karma”, recalling the selectors’ move to remove Kohli as ODI captain.
Some also hailed BCCI chief Roger Binny for taking the big step. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site over the move to sack the entire selection committee:
BCCI invites applications for national selectors
In an official release on its website on Friday, November 18, the BCCI has invited applications for the post of national selectors (senior men). While sharing details of the vacancies, the cricket board also detailed the criteria for applications.
Candidates who wish to apply for the position of national selectors (Senior Men) should have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The person should have retired from the game at least five years ago. The official release added:
“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.”
The deadline for applications for the post of national selectors is November 28, 2022 (6 pm).