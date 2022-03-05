"Embarrassment to Indian cricket!" - Fans slam Sunil Gavaskar for insensitive comments on Shane Warne

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar recently made a bold statement that he doesn't think late Australian legend Shane Warne is the best spinner to have ever played the game. The late 52-year-old received tributes from the entire cricketing fraternity after he passed away due to a suspected heart attack on Friday.
While many former and current cricketers have deemed Warne to be the best spinner they had ever seen, Gavaskar had another opinion. Gavaskar felt that since Warne didn't have a great record against India, he couldn't quite become a bowler with a stature similar to that of the great Muttiah Muralitharan.
Speaking to Sports Today on Saturday, here's what Gavaskar had to say about Warne's record:
"No I wouldn't say that (Warne is the greatest spinner of all time). For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Shane Warne. Because look at his record against India. His record is pretty ordinary against India. He got five wickets only once in Nagpur. Because he didn't have much success against the Indian team, I would rank Muralitharan over him in my book."
Gavaskar also gave his opinion on why he thought Warne wasn't the best captain Australia never had.
"I think that particular inaugural season was amazing because he didn't have big names," he said. "Warnie definitely had the knack of spotting talent. As far as he was the best captain Australia never had, the Australian selection committee knows its job. So let's reserve out judgement on that as well."
Twitterati slam Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on Shane Warne
Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, weren't happy with the way Gavaskar spoke about Warne's record against India. Some felt that it was insensitive of the Indian legend to speak in such a way about one of the greats of the game.
