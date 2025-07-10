"Enabled him to take a really hard catch"- Former India keeper praises Jurel's technique while comparing it with Pant in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise on Dhruv Jurel for his stunning catch to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday, July 10. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the youngster for his technical advantage while comparing it to Rishabh Pant, who copped a blow to his finger, forcing Jurel to walk out as a substitute keeper.
The remarks came minutes after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope off the first ball after the tea break. The left-arm spinner bowled a good length delivery outside off that spun away, and Pope played at it with hard hands. Jurel showed sharp reflexes to claim an excellent catch despite a huge deflection from the bat. Pope walked back for 44 as Jadeja broke the 109-run partnership between him and Joe Root.
Dinesh Karthik told Sky Sports (via X):
“Dhruv Jurel has picked up a very nice catch coming in as a sub for Rishabh Pant. I am just trying to understand and dissect his technique a little bit, which is little different to Rishabh Pant. And if you have a look at the video, it’s on the split screen at both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel.
“Have a look at Rishabh Pant’s glove position, facing the bowler where Dhruv Jurel, a lot more lower and coming out, and how do you check the height of the glove in relation with the keeping pad. Dhruv Jurel is a lot more lower, closer to the keeping pads and the height of it compared to Rishabh Pant.”
Karthik continued:
“As you roll this forward, the one thing you’ll see is balance. Why was Dhruv Jurel able to collect it cleanly. Just have a look at the right leg. The position of the right leg in many ways determines how well your head position is in relation to the glove. So, Rishabh Pant, as the ball comes close to him, sometimes gets up high and moves away from the ball whereas Dhruv Jurel’s glove and head position is very much in line with the ball being right in the middle of his hands.”
“Have a look at Rishabh Pant’s end position here in front. Right leg completely different. A lot of weight on the left leg, whereas Dhruv Jurel, a lot more balanced while taking the catch, which has enabled him to take a really hard catch and make it look rather easy,” he added.
BCCI shares medical update on Rishabh Pant’s injury
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Rishabh Pant sustained a left index finger injury while keeping during the 34th over of England’s first innings, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The 27-year-old has been under the supervision of the medical team.
BCCI wrote on X:
“Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence.”
