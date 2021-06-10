James Anderson becomes the most capped Test player in England cricket history

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson has become the most capped English Test player in cricket history. The right-arm pace bowler received his 162nd Test cap in the ongoing match between England and New Zealand in Birmingham.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook previously held this record, with 161 Test appearances to his name. James Anderson leveled Cook's record in the Lord's Test and has now surpassed the left-handed batsman.

Anderson's fast-bowling partner Stuart Broad is also inching closer to Cook. Broad is playing his 148th Test at the moment versus the Blackcaps.

Most Test caps for England:



James Anderson: 162

James Anderson made his Test debut back in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord's. So far, he has scalped 616 wickets in Test cricket, with his best figures being 7/42.

The 38-year-old has 27 four-wicket hauls, and 30 five-wicket hauls to his name in Test cricket.

Interestingly, Anderson has also amassed over 1,000 runs in the most extended format of the game. His current aggregate is 1,241 runs in 224 innings at an average of 9.62. Anderson has scored one half-century in his Test career.

James Anderson has become a better bowler in his 30s

James Anderson has aged like fine wine

Usually, fast bowlers are in their prime during their late 20s and early 30s. However, James Anderson has gotten better with time.

In a statistic displayed by the broadcasters during the second Test between England and New Zealand, fans noticed that Anderson's numbers have become much better after turning 30.

Before celebrating his 30th birthday, Anderson played 71 Test matches for England, picking up 268 wickets at an average of more than 30.

Since turning 30, Anderson's bowling average has improved significantly. In 90 Tests, Anderson has taken 348 wickets at an average of 23.66.

It will be exciting to see how James Anderson performs in his 162nd Test match. You can follow the live scorecard of the second Test between England and New Zealand here.

