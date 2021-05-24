Kane Williamson and other IPL-bound Kiwi players join New Zealand Test squad ahead of series against England

Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson have joined the New Zealand squad in the United Kingdom ahead of their Test series against the England cricket team.

All three players were part of the recently suspended IPL 2021 season. After the BCCI postponed the season indefinitely, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommy Simsek traveled to the Maldives.

After quarantining in the Maldives, the four Kiwis took a flight to the United Kingdom. Fast bowler Trent Boult went home following IPL 2021's suspension and is yet to join the team in England.

New Zealand Cricket posted a few photos from their indoor training session to update the fans about the IPL contingent's arrival.

"Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again," the Blackcaps captioned the post.

The two-Test series between New Zealand and England will kick off on June 2 in London. Ahead of the series, the Blackcaps will play an intra-squad practice match in Southampton from May 26 to 28.

Kane Williamson's team has not played a Test match in England since 2015

New Zealand have never played an away Test against England under Kane Williamson's captaincy

New Zealand have played 54 Test matches against England in the United Kingdom. The Kiwis have emerged victorious five times in those 54 outings, with their most recent win coming in their previous appearance in a Test on English soil.

Playing under Brendon McCullum's leadership, the New Zealand cricket team beat the hosts by 199 runs at Headingley in 2015. Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning century in the second innings.

The Kiwis will be keen to replicate the same performance in the upcoming Tests.

