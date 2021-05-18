"Probably one of the best tours to go on" - Ross Taylor comments on upcoming England tour

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor is keen to play Test cricket in England next month. The 37-year-old labeled the United Kingdom a 'great place' to play cricket and felt the upcoming tour was one of the best to go on.

Having made his Test debut in 2007, Ross Taylor got a chance to tour England the following year, where he scored 154 runs off 176 deliveries at Old Trafford.

Taylor's international career is in its final phase now. The upcoming England tour could be his last. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ross reflected on the approaching Tests.

“[A] hundred-odd Tests later, [England is] still a great place to play cricket — probably one of the best tours to go on. Obviously being in a bubble is going to be a bit strange. Thirteen years ago, fond memories of that tour and still to date one of the best innings I’ve played in Manchester in the second Test,” Ross Taylor said.

NZ Batsman Ross Taylor Confident of Overcoming Calf Strain Before England Tests.https://t.co/pWWaPFBkce — CricketNext (@cricketnext) May 18, 2021

Ross Taylor will be a key player for New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India. The Kiwi batter has a brilliant batting average of 40.23 in Test matches on English soil. But since he is currently recovering from a calf strain, it might take some time for him to get back to his best.

It’s part and parcel of being an international cricketer: Ross Taylor on his calf strain

Ross Taylor picked up a calf strain while training at Lincoln

Before departing for the United Kingdom, Ross Taylor practiced at the Black Caps' high-performance training center in Lincoln. Unfortunately, Taylor injured his calf during practice.

However, the veteran batsman is now recovering well and feels comfortable.

"It’s part and parcel of being an international cricketer. More is made of it when you get older. If you get a calf or a hamstring injury at 32, nothing’s made of it, but when you’re 37, there’s a few more headlines, but it is what it is, and I’m comfortable with where I’m at," Taylor added.