[Watch] Jonny Bairstow plucks a stunner to dismiss Will Young in the 1st Test between England and New Zealand

Suryesh M
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 02, 2022 04:40 PM IST

England's batter Jonny Bairstow pulled off a mind-boggling catch in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday to dismiss Will Young.

After being asked to field first, James Anderson shared the new ball duties along with Stuart Broad. On the first ball of the third over, Anderson bowled a full delivery just wide of the off-stump that swung away from the right-hander.

Will Young fell for the trap and poked at that delivery with hard hands, only to find the ball brushing his outside edge.

The ball stayed low as it flew towards the slip cordon and it seemed as if it'd fly between the second and the third slip fielders. But Jonny Bairstow, at second, was up for the challenge and displayed his reflexes by diving to his left to pull off a one-handed stunner, just a few centimeters above the surface.

Watch Jonny Bairstow's one-handed stunner:

Oh Jonny Bairstow! 😱Match Centre: ms.spr.ly/6015bkREH🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 |@jbairstow21 https://t.co/Rq89Opc31D

The English fielders were overjoyed with Jonny Bairstow's brilliance. Anderson was also thrilled as he managed to strike just in the second over on his comeback.

Ben Stokes' first assignment as the Test captain of England

Skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum
Just before the start of the summer, Joe Root decided to step down as England's Test skipper after a dismal outing against the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to name all-rounder Ben Stokes as the new Test captain. The ECB also roped in Brendon McCullum as the head coach for the longest format of the game.

Under the leadership of this dynamic duo, this is England's first outing in the whites. Starting today, three Test matches will be played as a part of this series.

Our captain has a message as he walks out for his first toss.We are all with you, Thorpey ❤️#ENGvNZ https://t.co/frhlvtmU2q
The hosts kicked-off the proceedings on a fabulous note, putting the Kiwis on the backfoot right in the first half-an-hour of the play on Day 1.

James Anderson dismissed both the openers for one run each while Stuart Broad got the wicket of Devon Conway for three runs. Debutant Matthew Potts struck in his first over to dismiss Kane Williamson.

At the time of writing this piece, New Zealand's score is 12/4 in 11 overs.

Edited by Ankush Das

