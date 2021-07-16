ENG v PAK 2021: Hasan Ali set to miss out on Pakistan's first T20I against England

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first T20I against England due to a strain in his left leg. The pacer reportedly picked up the strain during a training session.

Ali has been in fine form of late and has been the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in recent times. He got the ball to swing early on and troubled the English batsman during the ODI series in which Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0.

Hasan Ali picked up six wickets in the three ODI matches. He bowled with an average of 25.50 and also picked up a five-wicket haul in the second match. Ali's economy rate was on the higher side at 6.85, however, as he has failed to bowl with control at times.

Ali bowled 9.2 overs in the second ODI, conceding only 51 runs and picking up five crucial wickets. His brilliant performance helped Pakistan dismiss England for only 247 runs. Pakistan failed to win that match, but Ali's efforts impressed one and all.

Pakistan need to win the T20I series to seek some redemption

Pakistan seemed firm favorites before the ODI series began. Cases of COVID-19 had entered England's bio-bubble and the entire main squad had to go in isolation right before the start of the series.

As a result, the England selectors prepared a completely new team, with numerous uncapped players, to face Pakistan. The Asian team, on the other hand, came to England with their best line-up.

Pakistan team training session on the eve of the first #ENGvPAK T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/HR5hMdazJC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2021

However, the new England team surprised viewers and critics alike. They came in with the intention to prove themselves and ended up doing so in style. Not only did they compete at the same level as the Pakistan team, they also won the series 3-0.

Being whitewashed by an inexperienced England side has not gone down well for Pakistan. They have received heavy criticism from both experts and fans. The team will now be looking to redeem themselves in the T20I contest starting on July 16, which will also be a three-match series. Hasan Ali's absence for the first game comes as another big blow for the Asian side.

Ali had been doing well with the bat as well and that would have come in handy during the T20I series. It remains to be seen who his replacement will be in Pakistan's playing XI. England, on the other hand, will be high on confidence and will look to make this series their own as well.

