Pakistan's Hasan Ali fit to play third T20I match against England

In a pleasing development for Pakistan cricket fans, fast bowler Hasan Ali has fully recovered from his leg injury ahead of the third T20I against England. The Pakistani pacer is available for selection for tonight's match in Manchester.

Hasan Ali was in great touch during the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between England and Pakistan. The 27-year-old picked up six wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul at Lord's.

Pakistan will hope for a similar performance from Ali in the final T20I tonight. According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the medical panel has cleared Hasan to play after he missed the first two T20I matches against England due to an injury in his left leg.

PCB's medical panel has declared Hasan Ali to be fit for the third and final T20I match. #ENGvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/fIB14AI8Yh — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) July 20, 2021

Can Hasan Ali help Pakistan defeat England in the T20I series?

The three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan currently stands at 1-1 after the first two games. The Pakistan cricket team won the first T20I in Nottingham, but the home side beat them in Leeds.

Hasan Ali could replace Haris Rauf in the Pakistani playing XI for the final T20I tonight. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain have performed decently in this series so far.

Rauf has picked up wickets as well, but he has been very expensive with the ball.

Hasan Ali picked up two wickets in his only T20I match at Old Trafford

Hasan Ali has performed well in his only T20I match for Pakistan at Old Trafford. Playing against England at this venue in September 2016, the right-arm pacer returned with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

He dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in that match. It will be interesting to see if Hasan Ali gets a place in the playing XI tonight.

Pacer Hasan Ali is available for selection in the third England T20I#ENGvPAK https://t.co/IPN9AFBMk7 — CricWick (@CricWick) July 20, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar