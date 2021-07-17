ENG v PAK 2021: "Pakistan are so unpredictably brilliant to watch" - Michael Vaughan

The first T20I between England and Pakistan was an entertaining affair. The high-scoring game saw a total of 433 runs scored. Pakistan, who had looked below par in the ODI's, came back strongly to clinch a morale-boosting win. They were facing an intimidating England side but showed the hosts that Pakistan is not a team that can be underestimated.

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the first T20I. The former England skipper believes Pakistan are always brilliant to watch as they are a very unpredictable team.

"Gone from the local village team to looking like world-beaters in a week," said Vaughan.

Pakistan had received heavy criticism after their poor performance in the ODI series.

COVID-19 had entered England's bio-bubble due to which their main team was kept in isolation. A new team was selected to face Pakistan and most of the players in the squad were inexperienced. However, the depleted England team managed to thrash Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series.

Pakistan beat England in the first T20I by 31 runs

Pakistan came back superbly in the first T20I as they put up a total of 232 runs after being sent in to bat first. Babar Azam led the batting as he scored a brilliant 85 off just 49 balls. Mohammed Rizwan supported the skipper with an excellent knock of 63 runs. The duo set up the Pakistan innings with a 150-run opening partnership.

Crucial cameos from the middle-order batsmen meant that Pakistan put up a mammoth total at the end of their 20 overs. Despite Liam Livingstone's brilliant hundred, England fell short by 31 runs. Pakistan's fielding also saw a major improvement in the game. They looked sharp in the field and held onto a couple of tough catches.

Pakistan have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I is scheduled to take place on July 18. England will be looking to bounce back while Pakistan hope to continue their good form in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

