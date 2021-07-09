Shadab Khan should be able to hit 50 off 30 balls like Hardik Pandya: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has opined that Shadab Khan should play a power-hitter's role for Pakistan as Hardik Pandya does for India. The former Pakistan batsman was disappointed with Khan's recent shortcomings in the batting department.

Shadab Khan had an opportunity to become a hero for Pakistan in the first ODI against England at Sophia Gardens. He came out to bat at number seven when his team was at 79/5. Khan started well and scored 30 runs but he could not convert his start into a big score while his strike rate was 69.

Ramiz Raja found it difficult to understand Shadab Khan's approach. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz said:

“I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a savior or a power hitter? Today, he could have played easily because they had a lot of overs in the bank. But generally, his batting is going through a rusty period. He should have a profile like Hardik Pandya. He is a power hitter who scores 50 runs off 30 balls."

Shadab Khan lost his wicket in the first ODI while trying to clear the square leg boundary off Craig Overton's short ball in the 34th over. However, ended up handing a catch straight to the fielder in the deep, Dawid Malan.

Shadab Khan’s power-hitting has completely gone missing: Ramiz Raja

Shadab Khan has a batting average of 25.81 in 46 ODIs.

Ramiz Raja was not satisfied with Shadab Khan's batting performances of late. The 58-year-old felt Khan needed to work harder on his batting skills to cement his place as a power-hitter in the Pakistan cricket team.

"Shadab’s power-hitting has completely gone missing, which is saddening because he is so young. This should be his peak time. But we don’t see that kind of batting from him and he needs a lot of work. In this batting lineup, Shadab has more value as a power hitter,” Ramiz Raja concluded.

Pakistan will play the second ODI of the series against England tomorrow at Lord's. It will be interesting to see if Shadab Khan can improve his performance in the batting department.

