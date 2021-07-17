ENG v PAK 2021: Twitter goes berserk as Liam Livingstone scores a fantastic hundred 

Liam Livingstone has finally come of age in international cricket. The cricketer has shown glimpses of his talent time and again but has failed to play a big knock. Chasing 233 against a tough Pakistan bowling line-up was the perfect opportunity for Livingstone to prove himself. He made the best use of his opportunity as he scored his maiden T20I hundred.

Livingstone finished with a score of 103 off only 43 balls. He finished with a strike rate of 239.53 and completed his hundred in only 42 deliveries. This was the fastest T20I hundred for any England batsman. It was also the first time a batsman scored a T20I hundred against Pakistan.

Twitter went berserk as he played this brilliant knock. Livingstone played a knock to remember for the ages. He came in at a time when England were losing wickets and he singlehandedly made sure that England were always in the game. Fans lauded Livingstone's efforts and said this was among the best knocks they had seen.

Here are some of the Twitter comments on his mind-boggling innings.

A magnificent century by Liam Livingstone off just 42 balls 💯



However, just a ball later he is caught at long-on as Pakistan take the upper hand.#ENGvPAK | https://t.co/KXr6Yd1zGE pic.twitter.com/MQ7GOaxhCJ — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

First time ever Pakistan bowlers have conceded a century in T20Is. Liam Livingstone 100 off 42 balls . #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 16, 2021

100!



What a spectacle! Livingstone has been absolutely superb today and has hardly put a foot wrong and he gets his 100 of just 42 balls - the quickest ever for England.



England - 183-6



📱https://t.co/QekDvbrz4r #bbccricket #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/WkAblkzxCK — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 16, 2021

Liam Livingstone has the fastest hundred for England in T20I - just 42 balls. What a knock, Livingstone. Madness. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QNLamcNHyQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2021

Honestly,,,,that was phenomenal from Liam Livingstone. If that is the future of T20 batting,,,,we are in for a treat. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 16, 2021

Livingstone's radical improvement against spin since around 2017 has heralded a new level for his batting. He's actually been threatening to play that innings for a number of years—with cameos in IPL, BBL & PSL—but now he's delivered on the big stage, he's here to stay. #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 16, 2021

Fantastic knock Liam Livingstone. What a star quality innings that was!👏 #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/M3jixp4HeL — Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) July 16, 2021

An absolute stunner by Liam Livingstone!

Enough to seal a World Cup T20 spot? pic.twitter.com/ptL3xF1hWX — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) July 16, 2021

Liam Livingstone scores the fastest T20I half-century for England, in 17 balls.



When he hits, it stays hit! What a brutally devastating batter 🙏🔥#ENGvPAK — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 16, 2021

Livingstone's brilliance goes in vain as England fail to win the match

A mammoth effort by Liam Livingstone was still not enough for the England team to win the game. He did not get support from the other batsmen as they failed to convert their starts. He kept hitting from one end but the flow of wickets continued from the other end.

There is a lot of competition within the England team and even with some of their best players missing out they are a force to reckon with. The knock from Livingstone would remind selectors about his availability ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Livingstone is a big hitting batsman and can also come in handy with the ball.

Pakistan managed to win the first T20I by 31 runs as they bowled out the England side on 201 runs. Pakistan will go into the next T20I with a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I will take place on July 18 and England will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar