ENG v PAK 2021: Twitter lauds Babar Azam for his brilliant knock in the first T20I against England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been one of the best limited-overs batsmen in recent times. He has often been compared to Virat Kohli, which shows how well he has done. In the first T20I against England, Babar Azam once again showed his class as he scored a brilliant 85 in just 49 balls. His attacking knock included eight boundaries and three maximums.
Twitter applauded Babar Azam for his amazing knock. He was looking all set to make a century before he was dismissed by David Willey in the 17th over. Nevertheless, the star batsman played a knock which set up the inning for Pakistan. He played the perfect captain's inning as he guided his team to a very high total.
Fans were lavish in their appreciation of Babar Azam and here are some of the Twitter reactions to the Pakistan batsman's brilliant knock.
The most impressive aspect of the Pakistan skipper's knock was the strike rate maintained. Babar Azam has often been criticized for having a low strike rate but he answered in style with this knock. He finished with a strike rate of 173.47 which is as good as it gets.
Babar Azam is currently the second highest ranked T20I batsman
Babar Azam's T20I numbers are simply astonishing. He has played 55 matches and scored 2120 runs. His career average is 48.18 with a strike rate of 131.03. He is the second highest-ranked T20I batsman after Dawid Malan, who is in the current England eleven. It will be interesting to see if the No.1 T20I batsman can prove his worth in this match.
Babar Azam's Pakistan managed to score 232 runs at in their quota of 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan played a great knock as he finished with a score of 63 runs off just 41 deliveries. The middle-order batsmen played crucial cameos to guide Pakistan to a mammoth total.
A chase of 233 runs is very difficult for any side and while England have one of the best T20I line-ups, they will have to be at their best to get anywhere close to this total.