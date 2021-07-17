ENG v PAK 2021: Twitter lauds Babar Azam for his brilliant knock in the first T20I against England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been one of the best limited-overs batsmen in recent times. He has often been compared to Virat Kohli, which shows how well he has done. In the first T20I against England, Babar Azam once again showed his class as he scored a brilliant 85 in just 49 balls. His attacking knock included eight boundaries and three maximums.

Twitter applauded Babar Azam for his amazing knock. He was looking all set to make a century before he was dismissed by David Willey in the 17th over. Nevertheless, the star batsman played a knock which set up the inning for Pakistan. He played the perfect captain's inning as he guided his team to a very high total.

Fans were lavish in their appreciation of Babar Azam and here are some of the Twitter reactions to the Pakistan batsman's brilliant knock.

Loving Babar's evolution here. Only 4 times in his t20I career has he scored at over 10 RPO when facing 20+ balls.

Three of those four have come in the last nine months. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) July 16, 2021

Another standing ovation for Babar! This guys isn’t stopping #EngvPak pic.twitter.com/GLgIZLrZQ4 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 16, 2021

Liked the way Babar played today. Just like in the last ODI. Maybe this knock can win Pakistan the game as well #ENGvPAK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 16, 2021

Well played, Babar Azam - lead the team from front with the bat - 85 runs from 49 balls including 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 173.47. Terrific knock from the captain. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/PpC4BiN8Rq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2021

This is classic Babar Azam, just pure authority over the bowlers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2021

Missed another well deserved Hundred 🥺

But what an innnigs BABAR AZAM 👑❤️

Very well played KING 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/JWoSUAt1au — Asad - (@asad_qureshi258) July 16, 2021

Babar Azam's T20I career strike rate is over 131 now.



Strike Merchant will never find a place to hide, King will find them and will rub salt on their wound. #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/7yIHz8kxh9 — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22_) July 16, 2021

Stop whatever you are doing and watch Babar Azam's batting master class. #KingBabar👑 @babarazam258 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) July 16, 2021

Nothing new just another brilliant inning from the world No. 1 batsman @babarazam258 #BabarAzam 85 runs from just 49 balls👏🔥

This was a treat to watch..

Pakistan 232 , highest ever score in t20 and this is against England and his A team🤷‍♂

Best of luck Pakistan💖🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Hl07t5iW7J — Hilal Sher (@hilal_sher) July 16, 2021

Babar Azam 🥰🥰 that's it that is the tweet😍 pic.twitter.com/6fbl5xm5xL — ZEE.🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) July 16, 2021

The most impressive aspect of the Pakistan skipper's knock was the strike rate maintained. Babar Azam has often been criticized for having a low strike rate but he answered in style with this knock. He finished with a strike rate of 173.47 which is as good as it gets.

Babar Azam is currently the second highest ranked T20I batsman

Babar Azam's T20I numbers are simply astonishing. He has played 55 matches and scored 2120 runs. His career average is 48.18 with a strike rate of 131.03. He is the second highest-ranked T20I batsman after Dawid Malan, who is in the current England eleven. It will be interesting to see if the No.1 T20I batsman can prove his worth in this match.

Babar Azam's Pakistan managed to score 232 runs at in their quota of 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan played a great knock as he finished with a score of 63 runs off just 41 deliveries. The middle-order batsmen played crucial cameos to guide Pakistan to a mammoth total.

A chase of 233 runs is very difficult for any side and while England have one of the best T20I line-ups, they will have to be at their best to get anywhere close to this total.

