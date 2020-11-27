ENG v SA 2020: 'He’s genuinely fast, and he bowls very, very straight' - Swann explains the reasons behind Jofra Archer's success in IPL 

Former English off-spinner Graeme Swann heaped praise on fast bowler Jofra Archer. The veteran player said that Jofra was successful in IPL 2020 because his pace and line troubled even the world's best batsmen.

Talking about England's combination ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Graeme Swann felt no need to tinker the English batting lineup. He opined that Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy should continue opening the innings, while Jos Buttler should bat in the middle order.

Next, he spoke at length about Jofra Archer. The Barbados-born player won the Most Valuable Player award for his stellar performances in IPL 2020. Unfortunately, his team Rajasthan Royals finished at the eighth position.

Graeme Swann, who worked as a cricket expert for broadcasters in the IPL, said that he enjoyed watching Jofra Archer play regularly. Having watched him closely, Swann then gave the reasons behind the pace bowler's brilliance.

"He's genuinely fast, and he bowls very, very straight, so even players who have been absolutely smashing it against all other teams have been getting out to him within two or three balls," the 41-year-old said.

Jofra Archer is getting international players in the top form of their lives out: Graeme Swann

The Northampton native further added that there was no such thing as luck in Jofra Archer's success. Swann believes that the 25-year-old from Bridgetown deserved all credit for dismissing some of the biggest names in world cricket.

"And he wasn't just getting them out in ways that you might say they were unlucky, he was simply too quick for them. I know we always say he's fast, but he's getting international standard players in the top form of their lives out," Swann concluded.

It is noteworthy that Jofra Archer picked up the wickets of David Warner, Chris Gayle, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and many other stalwarts. Eoin Morgan will expect the right-arm pacer to continue his fine form in the South African tour.