ENG v SA 2020: 'It’s mad to think of changing the top order' Swann feels no need to promote Jos Buttler

Former English off-spinner Graeme Swann has claimed that England should not change their batting lineup in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. He believes that the team management should persist with the duo of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow as openers, with Jos Buttler batting in the middle-order.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I, skipper Eoin Morgan stated that he was unsure of his best XI. For the first time in many months, England has a full-strength T20 squad. As a result, the 2019 Cricket World Cup-winning skipper was spoilt for choices.

Swann was unable to understand the motive to promote Jos Buttler as he said:

"I don't see why there's a massive scramble to get him opening the batting. Don't get me wrong, he is an amazing opener, although he didn't have a great IPL this year, but the number of times I've seen him do incredible stuff in the middle order for England, I think it's crazy to think of him batting anywhere else."

Graeme Swann feels Jos Buttler is a much better batsman in the middle order

The former England spinner added that Jos Buttler should play as a middle-order batsman in ODIs and T20Is.

"In 50-over cricket, I would much rather see him come in with 30 overs to go and guide the tail and win a game that way. We should just let people like Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy do the whacking through the circle at the top of the order," he continued.

Graeme Swann signed off by suggesting that the team management should not alter the match-winning lineup that won England their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup last year. England and South Africa will play their first T20I tonight at Newlands.