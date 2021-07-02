ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 2

The England cricket team strengthened its grip over the top position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by recording another win against Sri Lanka.

Playing at London's Kennington Oval, the home team comfortably chased down a 244-run target to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Thanks to this win, England have become the first team to achieve 60 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued to occupy last position with only eight points after eight games. Here's a look at the updated standings after the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka:

England continues to be at the helm of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

The Sri Lankan cricket team desperately need to improve their performance. Their current standing in this new league indicates that they will find it challenging to secure direct qualification for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran shone in England's sixth win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Sam Curran laid the platform for England's win in London. The all-rounder picked up his maiden ODI five-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka below 250. David Willey offered fantastic support on the other end, returning figures of 4/64.

Chasing 244 to win, England started brilliantly as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 76 runs for the first wicket. Wanindu Hasaranga rattled Bairstow's stumps in the 13th over, but Roy completed his half-century and placed England in a comfortable position.

Skipper Eoin Morgan then stitched an unbeaten 140-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root as England chased the target with seven overs to spare. The final ODI of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series will take place on Sunday in Bristol.

