ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 5

England have taken a 15-point lead over second-placed Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, following a 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka.

The home side beat Sri Lanka in the first two ODI matches of the series. Eoin Morgan's men could have completed a clean sweep had rain not forced the abandonment of the final ODI in Bristol. Sri Lanka gained five points from this 3-match series courtesy of the washout.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the England v Sri Lanka ODI series.

Sri Lanka has risen to the eleventh rank after the washout in Bristol

Sri Lanka overtook Zimbabwe and South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings because of no result in Bristol. The islanders now have 13 points to their name after three series in the new competition.

On the other hand, England strengthened their grip over the top spot. They could have earned five more points by chasing Sri Lanka's modest score of 166 runs in the 3rd ODI. However, rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the second innings.

England and Sri Lanka will play their next series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League this month

England and Sri Lanka will play their next series in this new tournament in July only. While Sri Lanka will return home to battle the Indian cricket team, England will host Pakistan.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between England and Pakistan will begin on July 8 in Cardiff. It will be interesting to see if England can continue their good form at home.

