ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 30

Reigning world champions England returned to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.

Courtesy of this victory, Eoin Morgan's men have risen to the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They have the same number of points as Bangladesh, but England's net run rate is superior.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continues to languish at the bottom of the standings. The Islanders have only eight points to their name after seven matches. If they continue performing the way they have so far in this tournament, they will struggle to earn a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

England has returned to the helm of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Root, Woakes and Bairstow shine for England in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series opener against Sri Lanka

Playing at the Riverside Ground, the home side defeated Sri Lanka with 15.1 overs to spare. Despite Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga's half-centuries, Sri Lanka managed only 185 runs in their first innings. Chris Woakes starred for the English team as he returned figures of 4/18 in his ten overs.

Jonny Bairstow provided a fantastic start for England in the second innings. He scored 43 runs off 21 deliveries at the top, but the visitors bounced back by scalping four quick wickets. Joe Root ensured that the English team did not collapse by playing a mature knock of 79 runs. His half-century helped England win by five wickets.

The second ODI of the England vs. Sri Lanka series will take place at London's Kennington Oval on July 1. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can stay alive in this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra