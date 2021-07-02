Sri Lanka create world record for most losses in ODI cricket

Former ODI World Cup winners Sri Lanka are now the holders of an unwanted record in the 50-over format. The Islanders suffered their 428th ODI defeat against England in London last night, making them the team with the most losses in One Day International cricket history.

Heading into the away series against England, Sri Lanka had 390 wins and 426 losses to their name in 858 ODI matches. They were one defeat behind India on the all-time list of most losses in ODI cricket.

Eoin Morgan's men beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first ODI at Riverside Ground and followed it up with an eight-wicket victory to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Courtesy of the two results, Sri Lanka now have 390 wins and 428 defeats in 860 games.

India have lost just one match less than Sri Lanka, but fans should note that the former team has played 993 ODI games, 133 more than their neighbors. Sri Lanka's ODI win percentage is 47.69, compared to India's 54.67.

Sri Lanka will play a three-match ODI series against India this month

Sri Lanka have a chance to return to the second position soon

Sri Lanka will play one more ODI match against England before heading home to host India in a three-match ODI series. If Sri Lanka perform well and win against the second-string Indian squad, the Men in Blue can go back to the top spot in the most losses list.

However, the chances of Sri Lanka winning the series against India are very low. Their current squad lacks experience, and a Sri Lankan win will only be possible if all players bring their 'A' game to the table.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee