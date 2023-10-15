ENG vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

England will take on Afghanistan in match number 13 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 15. Defending champions England have had a mixed start to the World Cup. They were hammered by New Zealand by nine wickets before registering a 137-run triumph over Bangladesh.

England’s batting might came to the fore in their win against Bangladesh as Dawid Malan smashed 140 from 107 balls, while Joe Root struck 82 off 68 deliveries. With the ball, left-arm pacer Reece Topley starred with 4/43, while Chris Woakes chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Afghanistan would be disappointed that they haven’t competed in the two games they have played so far. After going down to Bangladesh by six wickets, they were hammered by India by eight wickets. Seasoned leg-spinner Rashid Khan is yet to fire for Afghanistan.

England vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

England and Afghanistan have met only two times in one-day internationals, with the former winning both contests. The first meeting took place in the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, where England hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets.

They met again in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. This time, the Englishmen registered victory by 150 runs. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by England: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

England vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

As mentioned earlier, both of the England vs Afghanistan clashes in ODIs have taken place in the World Cup. Chris Jordan was named Player of the Match for his figures 2/13 in the game played during the 2015 edition. England’s win in 2019 is remembered for Eoin Morgan’s record 17 sixes in his 71-ball 148.

Last 5 England vs Afghanistan ODI matches

Afghanistan have had a tough time in the two games they have played against England. In 2015, they were held to 111/7 in 36.2 overs in a rain-hampered encounter. In 2019, England smashed 397/6 in 50 overs, batting first.

Here's a short summary of the two ODI matches played between England and Afghanistan:

ENG (397/6) beat AFG (247/8) by 150 runs, Jun 18, 2019

ENG (101/1) beat AFG (111/7) by 9 wickets [DLS method], Mar 13, 2015