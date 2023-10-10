ENG vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

England will take on Bangladesh in match number seven of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10. This will be a day game of the double-header and will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

England’s title defense got off to a forgettable start as they were thrashed by New Zealand by nine wickets in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, they posted 282/9, with Joe Root (77) the only batter to cross the half-century mark.

Hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made a mockery of the total. Meanwhile, English skipper Jos Buttler hinted on the eve of the Bangladesh match that Ben Stokes is unlikely to be available for the second game in a row.

Bangladesh were clinical against Afghanistan in their opening match. They cleaned up the opponents for 156 and then chased down the target with ease. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a memorable all-round game, claiming three wickets and scoring a half-century.

England vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

England and Bangladesh have met each other 24 times in one-dayers, with England enjoying a 19-5 lead. Bangladesh’s first win against the Englishmen came in Bristol in June 2010. Chasing 237, England were bowled out for 231.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 24

Matches won by England: 19

Matches won by Bangladesh: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

England vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

England and Bangladesh have met four times in the ODI World Cup and share an even record. Both teams have won two games each. Bangladesh beat England by 15 runs in Adelaide during the 2015 edition. England hammered the Asian side by 106 runs when they meet in the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Last 5 England vs Bangladesh ODI matches

The two teams last clashed in the one-day format in March 2023 in Bangladesh. England clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between England and Bangladesh:

BAN (246) beat ENG (196) by 50 runs, Mar 6, 2023

ENG (326/7) beat BAN (194) by 132 runs, Mar 3, 2023

ENG (212/7) beat BAN (209) by 3 wickets, Mar 1, 2023

ENG (386/6) beat BAN (280) by 106 runs, Jun 8, 2019

ENG (308/2) beat BAN (305/6) by 8 wickets, Jun 1, 2017