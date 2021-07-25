ENG vs IND 2021: "Work done" - Virat Kohli and his team in good spirits after completing gym session

Virat Kohli shared a group picture on Twitter after what appeared to be an intense gym session for the Indian team.

Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal can be seen in the picture.

Kohli posted the picture with the caption, "Work done." while adding emojis suggesting the team successfully completed their workout routine.

Team India are currently practicing in Durham ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4.

The series will be crucial for Virat Kohli and Co. after they returned empty-handed from the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

India recently played a three-day practice game against County Select XI, in which Virat Kohli missed out due to a minor back issue. KL Rahul shined for India with the bat after scoring a hundred in the first innings. The 3-day match ended in a draw.

VIrat Kohli and Co. welcome back Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Bharat Arun

Great to have you back gents 😊#TeamIndia bowling coach B.Arun, @Wriddhipops and Abhimanyu Easwaran have joined the team in Durham. pic.twitter.com/VdXFE4aoK0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2021

Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and India's bowling coach Bharat Arun recently rejoined the team bubble in Durham after being in isolation for 10 days.

The trio were deemed as close contact of Dayanand Garani (throw-down specialist), who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who traveled to England as a standby player, might have a chance to be included in the main squad after Shubman Gill returned home due to an injury setback.

Reports are also making the round that Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Suryakumar Yadav could join the Test squad as replacements after Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar suffered injuries. Spinner Jayant Yadav is also seen in contention to join the team in the UK.

Irrespective of recent injury setbacks, Virat Kohli will be keen to do well and guide India to its first Test series win in England since 2007. The last time India toured England was in 2018, when they lost the contest 4-1 against the hosts. Kohli, however, starred with the bat, scoring 593 runs across 5 Tests at an average of 59.3.

#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/UQhcJU5aBj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee