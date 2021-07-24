IND v ENG 2021: "Can't trust Prithvi Shaw as a Test player"- Fans react as India seek replacements for England tour

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Jayant Yadav will travel to England to join Team India as a cover for the injured players. The Indian Test team have already suffered three injury setbacks before the first Test against the Three Lions.

Seamer Avesh Khan dislocated his finger during the warm-up game between India and County Select XI. All-rounder Washington Sundar also injured his finger in the same game, while Shubman Gill was already ruled out because of a shin injury. These three players will reportedly not be a part of the entire series against England and thus, the BCCI have decided to send replacements.

Twitter reacts to Shaw, Suryakumar getting India Test call-up

Several fans on Twitter were excited to see the likes of Shaw and Suryakumar being rewarded for their performances. There are also reports that Devdutt Padikkal will be joining the flight to England as a cover for future injuries. Some were perplexed, however, by the selection of Suryakumar and Padikkal, and questioned the decision. Here's how the fans reacted:

Can understand the selection of Prithvi Shaw and Jayant Yadav they are like to like the replacement of Gill and Sundar respectively, but Surya Kumar Yadav selection is inappropriate, they are already many batsmen in the squad and Sky red ball stats is not that good. #ENGvIND https://t.co/dR0dDwKkyV — Shubham Dalmia🇮🇳 (@thesonofsports) July 24, 2021

Can't trust Prithvi Shaw as a test player.. — Rangu :) (@ranga_swamy) July 24, 2021

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are set to join the Indian team in the UK. It is learnt that the names of Suryakumar and Shaw were zeroed in by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee following a discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri. — CricTwig (@crictwig) July 24, 2021

Padikkal???

FC average of 34 https://t.co/92qEarV6z6 — Keshav gupta (@Keshavg85620992) July 24, 2021

Prithvi shaw ko test m lena jese koi mjak 🙄🙄🙄

Pichli galti se kuch nhi sikha shaw ne — Ak (@Abhinaykausha11) July 24, 2021

Padikkal would never play even a single test for India. — Mr Snowflake (@numbIITian) July 24, 2021

Smart move by Virat, ensures Padikkal remains uncapped 🥲🔥 — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) July 24, 2021

Earlier, when Gill got injured, Team India wanted Shaw, which was rightfully not accepted by selection committee.



Now when Avesh, Sundar are injured, India is sending SKY, Shaw, and Jayant.



Just shows the strong lobby for Shaw. — atanu adhikari (@atanukashyap) July 24, 2021

Prithvi Shaw had been dropped from the Indian Test team after his woeful showing in the pink ball Test Down Under last year. There were glaring flaws in his technique and the youngster had to go back and work on them. Shaw did so in fine style as he came out all guns blazing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Winning the title for Mumbai, Shaw scored 827 runs in eight matches, including three centuries and a double ton. He was also able to replicate his form in the IPL 2021 season, scoring 308 runs from the first eight games. His ability to destroy opposition bowling attacks makes him a significant threat.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, has grown into an impeccable player in India's white-ball set-up. He was brilliant in his debut T20I and ODI series and has been rewarded with a Test call-up. Suryakumar has an average of above 44 in first-class cricket and could prove to be a dark horse for a spot in the middle-order against England.

Jayant Yadav has an international hundred to his name and is almost a like-for-like replacement for Washington Sundar. Thus, the BCCI have tried to cover all bases by sending the aforementioned players as replacements.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra