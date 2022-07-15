ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd ODI after England's clinical series-leveling win

England made a rousing comeback with a comprehensive victory in the second ODI against India on Thursday, July 14 after a deflating loss in the previous game. Courtesy of their win, the series is poised evenly at 1-1, with one game left.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first.

After a horror show in the last match, the English openers put on a better performance. Jason Roy (23) and Jonny Bairstow (38) stitched a 41-run stand for the first wicket and weathered the opening spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

However, Hardik Pandya (2/28) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/47) pegged the hosts back in the middle overs with regular strikes. In the 22nd over, England were struggling at 102/5, having lost all their top batters.

Moeen Ali (47), David Willey (41), and Liam Livingstone (33) chipped in with valuable contributions to lift England to a fighting total of 246.

In a tricky chase, Reece Topley and David Willey began the proceedings phenomenally for England with consecutive maiden overs.

As pressure piled up, Rohit Sharma perished for a 10-ball duck in the third over. The left-arm pace duo's wonderful bowling display reduced Team India to 31/4 in the 12th over.

Suryakumar Yadav (27), Hardik Pandya (29), Ravindra Jadeja (29), and Mohammad Shami (23) tried to salvage the situation, but none of them could play a defining knock.

The two-paced nature of the pitch in the second innings made things difficult for them. Eventually, Team India were bundled out for 146 and lost the match by 100 runs.

Reece Topley (6/24) was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he registered the best-ever ODI bowling figures for an English player.

ENG vs IND 2022 memes

Cricket fans on social media were disappointed to witness a one-sided ODI encounter between Team India and England at Lord's. They expressed their reactions through some interesting memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

India and England are set to lock horns in the ODI series decider on Sunday (July 17) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

