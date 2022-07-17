ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 3rd ODI 

Team India clinched the three-match ODI series with a five-wicket victory in the third ODI in Manchester on July 17 (Sunday). Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya performed exceptionally well in pressure situations and played starring roles for the visitors in this crucial encounter.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. Mohammed Siraj gave the visitors a splendid start with a double wicket maiden in the second over, with in-form Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root being the scalps. Jason Roy (41) and Ben Stokes (27) then took on the bowlers with their counter-attacking approach.

Hardik Pandya (4/24) dismissed both of them in the space of a few overs to derail the momentum of the English innings. Captain Jos Buttler (60 in 80 balls) then played the role of anchor and stitched up valuable partnerships with Moeen Ali (34) and Liam Livingstone (27). Pandya sent Buttler back to the pavilion in the 37th over to reduce England to 199/7 and dampen their hopes of reaching 300.

The tail wagged once again for the hosts as Craig Overton (32), and David Willey (18) helped England reach 259 before Yuzevendra Chahal (3/60) wrapped up the tail.

In the chase, the top order collapsed once again as Team India were left struggling at 72/4 with Rohit Sharma (17), Shikhar Dhawan (1), Virat Kohli (17), and Suryakumar Yadav (16) back in the hut. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya joined hands at this juncture and put on a 133-run match-defining partnership to change the course of the match and wrest the control back in India's favor.

Hardik Pandya (71 in 55 balls) departed in the 36th over after a splendid knock. Pant (125*) then changed gears effortlessly and smashed the bowlers all around the park to take India home to 261/5 in 42.1 overs.

ENG vs IND 2022 third ODI memes

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the series decider between Team India and England in Manchester. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the third ODI:

Sagar @sagarcasm Indian "players" who got extraordinary results in England Indian "players" who got extraordinary results in England https://t.co/M1CDUnmOAa

