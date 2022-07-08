ENG vs. IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the first T20I

Team India began the three-match T20I series against England with a comfortable victory by 50 runs in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday, July 7. Hardik Pandya played a starring role for the visitors with a stellar all-round performance and was declared the 'Player of the Match'.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. He gave his side a brisk start by smashing five boundaries inside three overs. However, Moeen Ali bought the curtains on Rohit's (24) innings in the third over and gave England their first breakthrough. His opening partner Ishan Kishan (8 in 10 balls) never got going during his stay at the crease and eventually departed in the fifth over.

Deepak Hooda (33) continued his good form and played an attacking brand of cricket in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Hooda played aggressively and laid a solid platform for their side. Chris Jordan (2/23) dismissed both of them in the space of a few overs to bring his side back into the contest.

Hardik Pandya (51 in 33 balls) motored along in the middle overs with sensible batting to make sure that Team India didn't lose any momentum despite losing wickets. Pandya perished in the 18th over, trying to up the ante after reaching his maiden T20I half-century. Eventually, the Men in Blue reached 198/8 after playing 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a sensational start in the second innings by dismissing Jos Buttler for a golden duck in the very first over. He and Arshdeep Singh made the ball talk in the powerplay by swinging it both ways, causing a heap of trouble for the English batters.

Hardik Pandya (4/33) also bowled phenomenally and picked up four crucial wickets to derail England's innings. The home team never managed to recover from that stage as they were skittled out for 148 in 19.3 overs and lost the match by 50 runs.

ENG vs. IND 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between Team India and England in Southampton. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sarcaster 🇮🇳 @sarcaster_ India win 13 consecutive T20 matches under captaincy of Rohit Sharma



Indian fans:- India win 13 consecutive T20 matches under captaincy of Rohit SharmaIndian fans:- https://t.co/bBoX1h5u7x

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Deepak Hooda - 33 (17)

Suryakumar Yadav - 39 (19)



Virat Kohli



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Deepak Hooda - 33 (17)Suryakumar Yadav - 39 (19)Virat Kohli 💥 Deepak Hooda - 33 (17)💥 Suryakumar Yadav - 39 (19)Virat Kohli 👀#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/6pU2Aw3cY8

