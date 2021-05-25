Having spinners who can bat will be a major advantage in England: Axar Patel 

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has opined that having spin bowlers who can also bat could work to India’s advantage in a big way during the long tour of England.

Axar Patel is part of the Indian squad that will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton as well as five Tests against England. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are the other spinners who will be traveling to England.

In an interview with India TV, Axar Patel observed that India’s strong spin attack coupled with the fact that each one of them can bat could be a major boost in England. The left-arm spinner pointed out:

“If you look at the spinners in our team, we have Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and myself. And then, we have Washington Sundar as well. All the spinners in our team can bat, which will be a major advantage in England. If we have a batting order, where players can contribute up to No. 8 or No. 9, then you can beat any side.”

During the interaction, Axar Patel also stressed on the significant role a spinner can play even in places like England and Australia. He explained:

“In India, the slow bowlers are in attacking mode. But when we go to places like Australia and England, the pacers undoubtedly get prominence and become your attacking options. However, spinners also have a job to do. They need to ensure that they keep things tight and not let the pressure slip. So it is very important for them to understand and adjust accordingly."

💥 🏏#TheTestOfTheBest ~ @imjadeja has established himself as an integral part of Team India, with his consistent all-round performances 💥



👀 Would you like to see him feature in the playing XI at the grand finale?



📸 Getty • #INDvNZ #WTC21 #ravindrajadeja #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/lVd1EqGtL0 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 25, 2021

Dukes balls will favor bowlers more, it’s all about adjustment: Axar Patel

The India-England series at home was played with SG balls. However, in England, the Dukes ball will be in use. According to Axar Patel, while the bowlers do need to make some adjustments, it is not a major concern as it only offers more assistance to the bowlers. Axar Patel stated:

“I feel the Dukes ball aids the bowlers more. In English conditions, it becomes ever more useful for bowlers since the seam is more pronounced. So the seam moment increases for the bowlers. There is really nothing much to ponder upon. It is like the pink-ball Test. When you play a pink-ball Test, you have to adjust from red ball to pink ball. It is all in the mind. If your rhythm is good, the ball should not matter that much. Obviously, some changes need to be made, but it is more mental. If you think too much about these things, you wouldn’t be able to focus on the real challenge at hand.”

Most wickets after bowler's first three Tests..

31 - Narendra Hirwani in 1988

29 - Charlie Turner in 1887-1888

27 - Rodney Hogg in 1978-1979

27 - Axar Patel in 2021#INDvENG #INDvsENG #INDvsEND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 6, 2021

Axar Patel made a spectacular debut in the Test series against England at home. He played three Tests and claimed 27 wickets at an average of 10.59.