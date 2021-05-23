India have enough skilled quick bowlers in reserve to meet challenges of crowded schedule: Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has opined that India are among the few teams in international cricket who possess skilled fast bowlers in reserve to meet hectic schedules.

Playing international cricket has become a highly challenging task over the last year in the wake of COVID-19. Players have to constantly live in bio-bubbles, with numerous restrictions placed on their movements.

Pointing out to the India-Australia Test series down under, Ian Chappell noted that while Australia’s bowling department became ineffective as the series progressed, their Indian counterparts were able to deliver despite growing injuries in the camp.

Writing in his column for ESPNcricinfo, Ian Chappell stated:

"The modern cricketer is substantially better rewarded than players of the previous century. However, like with all such things in life, there is a downside involved. This comes in the form of the numerous adjustments to be made because of the extra formats that are now played and the resultant crowding of the schedule.

"This was highlighted in the last Australia-India series, where the home side used the same fast-bowling trio in all four Tests. As the Australian pace bowlers wore down in the final stages of the series, their Indian counterparts may have caught a break as injuries meant they had to constantly change personnel. India is one of the few teams who have enough skilled quick bowlers in reserve to meet the challenges of the schedule and still remain competitive," Ian Chappell further added.

Despite losing most of their main bowlers to injury, a young Indian side, led admirably by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-Test series.

Mohammad Siraj very deservedly leads his team off the field. Not many debuts by Indian fast bowlers that have been more impactful than this #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MSCIMjUViv — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 29, 2020

Bio-bubble life physically and mentally demanding: Ian Chappell

The former Aussie captain also admitted that life in the bio-bubble must be taking a toll on the players, both physically and mentally.

Ian Chappell further wrote in his column:

"The Covid-ravaged world has meant cricketers spend extended periods in bubbles, which challenges their skills and their mental health. It has also resulted in scheduling that has Test matches crammed together, which is physically and mentally demanding, especially for the fast bowlers."

He also added that while fast bowlers have better training modules than past cricketers, they continue to be hampered by injuries.

Ian Chappell elaborated in this regard:

"Modern fast bowlers do a lot of varied training in order to prepare for the demands of constant cricket, but still the injuries continue to pile up. Fast bowlers in the past concentrated more on running and bowling a lot in the nets to gain their match fitness."

Indian fast bowlers never allowed Australian opening pair to get a start through this series and this is also the second lowest at home for Australia since 2000 - Great effort with all these injury issues. pic.twitter.com/71fPTLtsjy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2021

India’s fast bowlers will be put to test during their grueling tour of England. After featuring in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, they will take on the Englishmen in a five-match Test series.