“Pure joy with cuties” - Rohit Sharma shares holiday photo from England 

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has shared a picture of himself having fun with his daughter Samaira and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s little girl Aarya.

The Indian team has been given a three-week break from the bio-bubble following the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. India went down to the Black Caps in a one-sided contest in Southampton.

India's next assignment is a five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham. The BCCI has granted the players a few days off their with families, who are in England, ahead of the gruelling Test series.

Utilising the opportunity, Rohit Sharma on Saturday shared a fun picture with kids on his Instagram account. The 34-year-old shared the image with the caption:

“If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how! Pure joy with these cuties.”

On Friday, Rohit Sharma uploaded pictures of his wife and daughter at the Lost Kingdom Park in the UK on his Insta story. Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh often share their fun, non-cricketing moments on social media.

Rohit Sharma got starts in both innings of the WTC final against New Zealand but failed to carry on. He was dismissed for 34 and 30 as India struggled with the bat under challenging conditions.

Monty Panesar wants Rohit Sharma to be made T20 captain

In the wake of yet another loss in an ICC event under Virat Kohli, the captaincy debate has been reignited.

India had earlier lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 World Cup semi-final, with Kohli as captain. According to former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, Rohit Sharma should be made captain, at least in the T20 format. Panesar said while speaking to CricBouncer:

“Well I think T20 captaincy probably should be given to Rohit Sharma; he does really well for Mumbai Indians. You know Virat Kohli is under pressure here because if his team doesn’t perform in the five-match series against England and loses ICC T20 World Cup 2021, then you know what will happen.”

Rohit Sharma will be under pressure to perform in the five-match Test series in England. His performances as a Test player away from home have come under the scanner again after his inability to score big runs in the WTC final. The Mumbai Indians captain has an average of 27 in 20 away Tests.

