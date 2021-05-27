We receive a post on the group informing when we should go to the gym: Ravichandran Ashwin shares quarantine tales

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that while players have started using the gym even as they are quarantining, there are strict rules in place to maintain social distancing.

India’s men and women players started arriving in Mumbai from May 19, ahead of the England tour beginning next month.

While they have to undergo a 10-day hard quarantine, those who returned three negative tests after seven days now have access to the gym in the Mumbai five-star hotel where the players are staying.

In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin gave details on the team’s quarantine and gym usage. He revealed:

“We have hard quarantine for 10 days. You can’t even step out of your rooms. After seven days and three negative tests, you can go do your rehab and prehab at the gym. I have done my first gym session on the 25th. They have made the equipment available at our room. A small weight, a 30-kilo and a 15-kilo dumbbell. I went and ran on the treadmill on the 25th.”

Talking about the gym scheduling and equipment, Ashwin further informed:

“They have set up a gym for us by having the treadmill maintaining adequate distance between the two. Not all of us can go in at the same time. They will post in the group at what time each player should go. We should follow the timing strictly and finish our sessions at the correct time mentioned in the group.”

Sharing a clip while walking through the hotel corridor on his way to the gym, Ravichandran Ashwin added:

“We are here in two batches. One batch came on the 19th and the other one on the 20th. And a few of them drove down from Gujarat. From the South, one charter took off. Another charter took off from Delhi. Rishabh (Pant), Shubman (Gill) and co, they all assembled at Delhi by driving down themselves and undertaking three tests.”

At this rate 2022 will make us feel like 2021 was a bliss, if “ we the PEOPLE don’t lead ourselves well enough”.



Let’s stay strong, cautious and most importantly hold ourselves accountable for our actions in order to tide this out. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/8OtGQZLIm8 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2021

My daughters will wave if they see Rishabh or Shubman from our window: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 409 Test scalps to his name from 78 games, admitted that killing time in quarantine is the biggest challenge.

The 34-year-old revealed that he and his wife even skip a meal since they hardly feel exhausted. Ashwin said in his vlog:

“The biggest difficulty for us is how to kill time during quarantine. If we wake up soon, it will be a really long day for us. We try to wake up late but I can’t sleep for more than 8 or 9 AM. They (hotel staff) will provide the breakfast in our room.”

“I am here with my wife and my two daughters. Since me and my wife are not going out of this room, we decided to even skip a meal, because we hardly exhaust our energy. The only form of energy exhaustion is walking inside the room or something like that. And my daughters will wave if they see Rishabh or Shubman from our window. That is the maximum entertainment for us,” Ravichandran Ashwin added in a lighter tone.

Ravichandran Ashwin decided to quit IPL 2021 midway through after many members of his family tested COVID positive.

He was keen on returning to his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), but the tournament itself was postponed after the bio-bubble was breached.