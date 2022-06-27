ENG vs NZ 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on June 27

England completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against New Zealand earlier on Monday, June 27. With their three wins in the home summer, the English team has now jumped to seventh position in the WTC standings.

England's points percentage has gone up from 23.81% to 28.89% after their latest win in Leeds. Earlier in the day, a 44-ball 71* from Jonny Bairstow helped England defeat New Zealand by seven wickets and complete a whitewash.

While England have bagged seventh spot in the points table, the Blackcaps have slumped to the eighth rank. The reigning ICC World Test champions have had a forgettable outing in the 2021-23 cycle. It seems highly unlikely that New Zealand will qualify for next year's WTC Final.

Shedding some light on England's numbers in the updated points table, the team has 52 points to its name from four series. Due to slow over rate in previous matches, they have been penalized 12 points so far, but they are currently above New Zealand and Bangladesh.

England have won four matches in the new WTC cycle, with three of them coming this month against the Kiwis. Prior to this series, England only had one win to their name in 12 matches.

New Zealand suffered their sixth defeat in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle

Despite Daryl Mitchell's sensational batting performance, New Zealand failed to register even one win in the series against England. Kane Williamson's men are eighth with 25.93% points, down from 29.17%.

The Blackcaps have registered only two wins in four series of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle thus far. They have lost six games, while one of the games ended in a draw.

Luckily, New Zealand have not been penalized for over rate issues so far. Otherwise, their points percentage would have been lower than 25.

