"New captain, new coach, same old story!"- Fans roast England for yet another batting collapse against Kiwis in 1st ENG vs NZ Test

The 'new era' in England cricket would not have seen this coming as they could end up conceding a lead in the first Test against New Zealand. They bowled out the Kiwis for just 132 on Day 1 of the Test on June 2. The England openers then added 59 runs for the first wicket and it looked like they would take a sizeable first-innings lead.
However, the Kiwi bowlers showed why they are world-class, as the hosts lost an incredible seven wickets in their next 41 runs. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson ended up with two wickets each, while Colin de Grandhomme contributed with a big wicket of Joe Root.
Fans on Twitter slammed and mocked the England team for claiming that they had a new approach under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
While as many as 17 wickets fell on Day 1 of the Test, some also trolled cricket experts like Michael Vaughan. The former England captain had criticized the Indian pitches when heaps of wickets fell the last time the Three Lions toured.
Here are some of the reactions:
England end Day 1 on 116/7, still trailing by 16
Zack Crawley and Alex Lees gave the hosts a solid start and the New Zealand quicks couldn't quite get the breakthroughs in the beginning. As Crawley inched closer to his fifty, the dangerous Kyle Jamieson found his mojo and gave the Kiwis a lifeline.
Jamieson also sent Ollie Pope packing and New Zealand suddenly had their tails up. De Grandhomme has always had a knack of nipping away with crucial wickets and he got the big fish in Root. Captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow couldn't do much as their team completely lost the plot.
At 100/7, it even looked like the hosts might get all-out before the end of play on Day 1. However, Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad have held the fort and will look to at least get past New Zealand's score.
The Kiwis, on the other hand, will know that they are really close to making a terrific comeback in the Test. They can bat the hosts out of the Test in their second innings.