"New captain, new coach, same old story!"- Fans roast England for yet another batting collapse against Kiwis in 1st ENG vs NZ Test

The 'new era' in England cricket would not have seen this coming as they could end up conceding a lead in the first Test against New Zealand. They bowled out the Kiwis for just 132 on Day 1 of the Test on June 2. The England openers then added 59 runs for the first wicket and it looked like they would take a sizeable first-innings lead.

However, the Kiwi bowlers showed why they are world-class, as the hosts lost an incredible seven wickets in their next 41 runs. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson ended up with two wickets each, while Colin de Grandhomme contributed with a big wicket of Joe Root.

Fans on Twitter slammed and mocked the England team for claiming that they had a new approach under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

While as many as 17 wickets fell on Day 1 of the Test, some also trolled cricket experts like Michael Vaughan. The former England captain had criticized the Indian pitches when heaps of wickets fell the last time the Three Lions toured.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla From 59/1 to 100/7, typical England batting line up. 🤦‍♀️ From 59/1 to 100/7, typical England batting line up. 🤦‍♀️

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 If you slept during the drinks break and just woke up, rub your eyes all you want but it's not a ruse. Both teams have batted such that they're trying to wrap up this game before the weather intervenes #ENGvNZ If you slept during the drinks break and just woke up, rub your eyes all you want but it's not a ruse. Both teams have batted such that they're trying to wrap up this game before the weather intervenes #ENGvNZ

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 92 for 2 to 100 for 7 - England 5 wickets in last 8 runs. 92 for 2 to 100 for 7 - England 5 wickets in last 8 runs.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#ENGvNZ Coach changed, captain changed, but one thing that remains constant is England and their disgraceful batting. Coach changed, captain changed, but one thing that remains constant is England and their disgraceful batting.#ENGvNZ

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 The great English collapse was unavoidable. The great English collapse was unavoidable.

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos IPL has spoilt the Test batting skills of the England batters, you know.



🤓 IPL has spoilt the Test batting skills of the England batters, you know. 🤓

CynicalTurtle @CynicalTurtle Reminiscing about this morning when England cricket was moving into a new era. #ENGvNZ Reminiscing about this morning when England cricket was moving into a new era. #ENGvNZ

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl



Here, only the teams might have played bad cricket. twitter.com/vsk1110/status… VSK🏏 @vsk1110 #NzvsEng @ThatCric8Girl 17 wickets on day 1 and still 14 overs remaining in the day. Had this happened in India, all the cricket pundits would have started blowing the trumpets about dust bowls and spinning tracks. Would be interesting to see what they have to say? #ENGvNZ @ThatCric8Girl 17 wickets on day 1 and still 14 overs remaining in the day. Had this happened in India, all the cricket pundits would have started blowing the trumpets about dust bowls and spinning tracks. Would be interesting to see what they have to say? #ENGvNZ #NzvsEng The white bias shall remain and no one will bat an eye towards how the pitch or outfield or anything behaved in England. Had it been India, all the moral policing about the type of 'ideal' pitches would've begun.Here, only the teams might have played bad cricket. The white bias shall remain and no one will bat an eye towards how the pitch or outfield or anything behaved in England. Had it been India, all the moral policing about the type of 'ideal' pitches would've begun. 😂😂Here, only the teams might have played bad cricket. 😜 twitter.com/vsk1110/status…

Udit @udit_buch England 100-5 and should be proud of themselves. We all expected them to be 50-5 England 100-5 and should be proud of themselves. We all expected them to be 50-5

Karan @karannpatelll Why they prepared rank turner in Lord’s? Why they prepared rank turner in Lord’s?

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 76 overs, 17 wickets. Imagine the reaction had this happened in the subcontinent.



<End of obligatory dig>



New Zealand were 45/7. They may even take a lead.



World champions for a reason. 76 overs, 17 wickets. Imagine the reaction had this happened in the subcontinent.<End of obligatory dig>New Zealand were 45/7. They may even take a lead.World champions for a reason.

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi



Atleast, in India, bowlers dont need to have long runups to take wickets and batsmen dont need helmets for batting. 17 wickets and people here would still rate Indian pitches bad.Atleast, in India, bowlers dont need to have long runups to take wickets and batsmen dont need helmets for batting. #ENGvNZ 17 wickets and people here would still rate Indian pitches bad.Atleast, in India, bowlers dont need to have long runups to take wickets and batsmen dont need helmets for batting. #ENGvNZ

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets This is New England or is it still the same old? Have lost count of the number of New England versions. This is New England or is it still the same old? Have lost count of the number of New England versions.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Bairstow gone. Time to churn out the articles blaming IPL for England's batting. Bairstow gone. Time to churn out the articles blaming IPL for England's batting.

Srini @softsignalout , changed channel thinking Eng will boss this. What have England done, changed channel thinking Eng will boss this. What have England done 😆😆, changed channel thinking Eng will boss this.

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 Hahhahah, you are never out of the game when you are playing against England lol, 132 allout ?? don't worry,England raced to 55/0 don't worry, they will give you enough chances to come back in a game where you seemed to be loosing by an inns ... ENG 100/7 lol.. NZ taking lead ? Hahhahah, you are never out of the game when you are playing against England lol, 132 allout ?? don't worry,England raced to 55/0 don't worry, they will give you enough chances to come back in a game where you seemed to be loosing by an inns ... ENG 100/7 lol.. NZ taking lead ?

Ibrahim @iBM1105 98-5. Different coach different captain but same old story 🤣🤣 #England 98-5. Different coach different captain but same old story 🤣🤣 #England

Kshitij Pandey @kshitij_pandeyy



“England cricket at its very best ”



#ENGvsNZ This is Prime England - Showing why they are the best Test cricketing nation in the world . From 75-1 to 100-7 only ENG is capable of putting this kind of batting Masterclass that too at home .“England cricket at its very best This is Prime England - Showing why they are the best Test cricketing nation in the world . From 75-1 to 100-7 only ENG is capable of putting this kind of batting Masterclass that too at home . “England cricket at its very best 🔥” #ENGvsNZ

abraham @ydisskolaveridi Didn't check the scores but saw someone tweeted "England is back" and I knew instantly that they were collapsing. Didn't check the scores but saw someone tweeted "England is back" and I knew instantly that they were collapsing.

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket So much for England preparing good pitches at home to build a long term team for all conditions.... So much for England preparing good pitches at home to build a long term team for all conditions....

Tiff Needell @tiff_tv

Same old England ... 🏏 New England??Same old England ... New England??Same old England ... 😟🏏

Yashraj @cricyashraj twitter.com/michaelvaughan… Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Nothing quite like Test cricket Nothing quite like Test cricket 👍 Yes when 17 wicket falls on 1st day yes what a day, just checked it is in England so ya understandable you won’t cry about it Yes when 17 wicket falls on 1st day yes what a day, just checked it is in England so ya understandable you won’t cry about it 😭😭 twitter.com/michaelvaughan…

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire McCullum came straight from IPL and adviced England to chase 133 quickly for better net run rate. McCullum came straight from IPL and adviced England to chase 133 quickly for better net run rate.

England end Day 1 on 116/7, still trailing by 16

Zack Crawley and Alex Lees gave the hosts a solid start and the New Zealand quicks couldn't quite get the breakthroughs in the beginning. As Crawley inched closer to his fifty, the dangerous Kyle Jamieson found his mojo and gave the Kiwis a lifeline.

Jamieson also sent Ollie Pope packing and New Zealand suddenly had their tails up. De Grandhomme has always had a knack of nipping away with crucial wickets and he got the big fish in Root. Captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow couldn't do much as their team completely lost the plot.

At 100/7, it even looked like the hosts might get all-out before the end of play on Day 1. However, Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad have held the fort and will look to at least get past New Zealand's score.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will know that they are really close to making a terrific comeback in the Test. They can bat the hosts out of the Test in their second innings.

