"The former keeps getting tougher to bat" - Aakash Chopra highlights key difference between 'raging turner' and England's 'seamer-friendly' pitches during ENG vs NZ 1st Test

Many from the cricketing fraternity, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, had criticized the pitches India dished out for their 2021 Test series at home against England. Those rank turners were so difficult for the visitors to apply themselves on that they often got skittled out for fun.

This was not forgotten by Indian fans. When as many as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the ongoing Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's, they slammed the hosts for preparing such pitches.

Even Indian players like Ravichandran Ashwin have gotten involved in pitch conversations in the past, stating it to be fair enough as it tested the batters' technique.

Amidst all this verbal war of words between those slamming dust bowls and those criticizing the green tops, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has given his opinion on Twitter. The 44-year-old stressed how New Zealand put in a better batting performance in their second innings compared to their first.

According to Chopra, it only gets more difficult to bat on rank turners. But once the batters survive the seamer-friendly conditions, it gets easier to bat on. Here's what he tweeted:

"The ongoing #EngvNZ Test has highlighted the key difference between a raging turner and a seamer-friendly pitch on Day-1…the former keeps getting tougher to bat and the latter allows batters to contribute significantly as the match progresses."

England under pressure despite New Zealand collapse

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell's sensational partnership put New Zealand in a commanding position in the Test on Day 2. But as soon as Mitchell got to his century, England struck back early on Day 3.

From 251/4, the Kiwis collapsed incredibly to get bowled out for 285. Although the hosts would take momentum with them going into their final innings, New Zealand would know that they have enough quality in their bowling to exploit the conditions and make the target of 277 look like a mountain.

Ben Stokes and Co. will need to bat really well if they are to chase down this target and begin the series with a win.

