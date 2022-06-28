"Totally inexcusable!" - BBC's diversity group reportedly furious about Michael Vaughan commentating despite alleged racist claims

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of many high-profile cricketers reportedly involved in "institutional racism" in Yorkshire. He was named by former player Azeem Rafiq during a court hearing earlier this year.

The 47-year-old was also charged for the same. However, he was found commentating on BBV Radio 5 on Day 5 of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.

According to The Guardian, it is understood that the BBC's diversity group consisting of people from different ethnicities has sent a stern email to the staff of the company. They explained how hurt they felt when Vaughan was allowed to work with BBC Sport and wrote:

"With Michael Vaughan implicated in this scandal and now understood to be charged by the ECB, it feels totally inexcusable that he should continue to appear as a representative of BBC Sport."

The group also wrote about how many more people working for the BBC from different backgrounds were hurt to see Vaughan commentate. The email further read:

"The depth of feeling and outpouring of emotion towards this decision is excruciating, overwhelming and unbearable. Colleagues from all backgrounds from across the BBC have been in touch to share their disbelief and dismay, with some moved to tears because of the apparent lack of empathy, understanding and leadership over this."

"This really is a shocking miscalculation" - BBC diversity group on Michael Vaughan's appointment

The group also revealed how tired and emotionally drained they were that a serious issue like racism was overlooked in such a way. Despite Michael Vaughan still not being cleared of the charges, he was allowed on air and that didn't go down well. They stated:

"This really is a shocking miscalculation. We are exhausted. We are tired. We are fed up of having the same discussions and reliving the same trauma. The small steps forward we make to try and build greater inclusivity and understanding are totally undone by decisions like this and that really needs to be acknowledged."

Rafiq's honesty and courage to call out all those who were involved in alleged institutional racism has shaken England cricket and especially the Yorkshire club.

Michael Vaughan wasn't allowed to commentate on the Ashes last November due to these claims. Only time will tell whether the 47-year-old will be completely sidelined.

