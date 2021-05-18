“Didn't watch the Super Over” - New Zealand coach reacts to watching highlights of 2019 World Cup final in the UK

A highlights package of the 2019 World Cup final was being broadcast the same day the New Zealand team went into quarantine ahead of their two-Test series against England.

New Zealand and England played out a thrilling World Cup final in 2019, with the latter finally emerging victorious via the Super Over.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted that he did watch bits of the 2019 World Cup final that was being broadcast.

“I did manage to watch it and relive some of those moments but I didn't watch the super over. I didn't want to watch it again. I knew what happened," Stead told tvnz.co.nz.

The bulk of the New Zealand Test squad have touched down in the UK in preparation of a two-match series against England and the #WTC21 final against India 🇳🇿https://t.co/LFME6d5FTa — ICC (@ICC) May 17, 2021

Asked about the timing of the match highlights, Stead joked that the England Cricket Board (ECB) perhaps wanted to have a bit of fun and got in touch with the broadcasters.

"It may be a bit of gamesmanship from them but I don't know. I think it will always stand as one of the greatest games of cricket that has ever been so it was nice that we were at that party to be in it," he added.

Most members of the New Zealand Test contingent arrived in London on Sunday and are undergoing a three-day hotel quarantine.

New Zealand will play their first Test against England on June 2 at Lord's, the same venue as the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand won’t treat England Tests as warm-up for WTC final: Neil Wagner

The countdown is 🔛



We're exactly one month out from the start of the #WTC21 Final! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wsr67760bA — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

Speaking ahead of the two-match series against England, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner asserted that the Kiwis are not looking at the upcoming Tests as a warm-up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

"We're not going to treat these two Test matches against England just as warm-ups for the WTC final. I know for a fact we're going to get out there and pride ourselves the way we've been playing Test cricket and we want to win Test matches for New Zealand," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wagner as saying.

The majority of the New Zealand Test contingent arrived in London on Sunday from Auckland. The squad includes Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor, and Wagner.

The Maldives-based IPL contingent, including captain Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, are expected to arrive later.

After the conclusion of the two Test-series, New Zealand will take on India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18.

🗣 "It's really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better"



One month out from the #WTC21 Final, anticipation is growing among the @BCCI and @BLACKCAPS stars🏆 pic.twitter.com/79uJx2RcQ2 — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021