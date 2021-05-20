How Devon Conway and Tom Blundell have helped each other become better players

New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and Tom Blundell have opened up on how they have helped each other become better cricketers.

Apart from representing the Kiwis on the international stage, both Devon Conway and Blundell play for Wellington in domestic cricket.

In a video shared on Blackcaps’ official Twitter account, the two New Zealand cricketers explained how playing with each other has helped them improve their respective batting.

Devon Conway, who made his international debut late last year, stated that he had improved his game against the short ball by watching Blundell bat and having discussions with him. Conway elaborated:

“For me personally, it has been awesome working with Tom (Blundell) over the last few years. My strength is not necessarily the short ball. Looking at Tom, the way he bats, he is incredible on the short ball. For me, to watch how he actually plays that and executes that shot is very beneficial for me. I can have these conversations with him, how he plays it, how he approaches it, so I can also try and get it into my batting."

Blundell, on the other hand, said that they bounce ideas off each other for mutual gains as both are completely different players. The 30-year-old explained:

“Devon (Conway) and me are completely different players. Obviously we are left-hand, right-hand, but the way Devon plays is completely different to the way I play. So we bounce those ideas off, specially about playing spin, and things that led to my success in international cricket.”

Devon Conway’s “kitty litter” practice to counter spin

Devon Conway recently made news when it was revealed that he had been sprinkling kitty litter on practice wickets to simulate spin bowling on the rough.

The batsman is hopeful that doing so would aid him in countering spin during the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against India.

Speaking to New Zealand broadcaster Spark Sport, Devon Conway explained the kitty litter ploy:

“Basically the idea is to get the ball to sort of spit out of the rough. It’s a bit harder to play, but good practice. It’s about finding a gameplan to combat that and just practice how you’re going to play in the game. When it does roughen up and the ball does spit and turn a lot, it’s all about being positive.”

Kitty litter is granulated clay that absorbs waste products of pets like cats or dogs. Devon Conway further added that he doesn’t want to rely on just defending against spinners.

He had said:

“If you’re going to look to just defend throughout, at some point there might be a ball that’s going to have your number.”

Rachin Ravindra has settled into life in the @BLACKCAPS camp with ease, despite his 'rookie status' 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/N7dHdYS1Hj — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021

Both Blundell and Conway are part of the 20-member New Zealand squad chosen for the tour of England.