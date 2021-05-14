“I'd be happy to go into the bubble again” - Jofra Archer

After making an impressive comeback on his return to county cricket, England fast Jofra Archer has said that he would be happy to join the England team in the bio-bubble again.

Jofra Archer claimed 2 for 29 in 13 overs for Sussex against Kent on the opening day of the county clash in Hove. The performance raised hopes of his inclusion in the England squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand next month.

Speaking to ECB Reporters' Network after the opening day’s play, Jofra Archer said:

"It's great to play again with the (Sussex) lads, who I've played with nearly all of my career."

Archer said that his fitness is good, and he is regaining confidence after playing for the Sussex second XI last week. He observed in this regard:

"My fitness is fine. I thought I bowled okay. I played in the second team last week, and it's good to get some confidence, and I felt fine. I bowled in short spells for protection in case we had a long day, but it was overcast, which helped a bit. There was a bit of management, but it all worked out.”

Jofra Archer has had his fair share of injury woes recently. He had to undergo surgery following a freak finger injury at home, while his elbow issue has been a recurring one. Jofra Archer, though, remained positive on his England comeback, saying:

"With the (elbow) injury, I have tried not to get too frustrated. If I'm fit, I guess I will play in the Test series, and I feel alright. I would ideally have another game next week, but we're off, and then we play Northamptonshire. I don't know what the plan is, but I'd be happy to play again before the Test series. I'd be happy to go into the bubble again."

🏹 HE'S BACK! 🏹



Jofra Archer is firing on his return to the Sussex side! The England fast bowler has taken two early wickets and Kent are 11-2! 🔥@CountyChamp scorecards 👉 https://t.co/GDPzDo3cRF pic.twitter.com/AASRjxOwpg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 13, 2021

Jofra Archer discusses Zak Crawley, Ollie Robinson’s chances

One of Jofra Archer’s victims in the the match against Kent was Zak Crawley, who was caught behind for seven as Kent were bowled out for 145. The fast bowler expressed confidence that Crawley would be a part of the England squad against New Zealand. He said in this regard:

"I bowl to Zak Crawley in the (England) nets, and I have done that quite a bit. Obviously, you're never out in the nets, so it was good to get him out here, with umpires."

Jofra Archer’s Sussex bowling partner Ollie Robinson also impressed with 3 for 29 in 18 overs in the first innings against Kent. Praising Robinson, Jofra Archer said:

"Hopefully Ollie Robinson will get his (England) chance this summer. We all know what he can do; he's a talented bowler, and his stats prove that."

Not a bad delivery! 😅



Two wickets for @JofraArcher against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one... ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vBc5s09l4B — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 7, 2021

Jofra Archer featured in all five T20Is in India during the England tour but was ruled out of the ODI series as well as IPL 2021.