ENG vs NZ: Trent Boult looking forward to batting on Day 3

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has stated that he is looking forward to batting in Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The Kiwis are in a good position to take a first-innings lead after bundling out the hosts for 303. Although New Zealand still trail England by 74 runs, Kane Williamson and co. still have seven wickets in hand.

As conditions at Edgbaston are being considered batting friendly, Trent Boult lauded New Zealand's bowling effort to reduce the hosts to a below-par total in the first innings.

But Boult, who feels the Kiwis' work is not done as they need to score as many runs as possible on Day 3, is eager to chip in with the bat. After the end of the second day's play, the left-arm bowler spoke on Spark Sport and said:

"The unit that we are, not used to in a way. Some changes were made but i thought the boys gelled nicely together. We had to work as a collective to find those wickets in the first innings. It was satisfying. Lots of hard work yet to be done, big session in the morning for us tomorrow. Hopefully, we can push forward with as many runs as possible. I'm actually (looking forward to bat), it is great."

Devon Conway, playing just his second Test match, once again showed his class by scoring a well-made 80. Conway stitched together a 122-run partnership with Will Young to put New Zealand in the driver's seat.

Earlier, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, returning with figures of 4-85.

"Bit gutting to lose Will Young at the end" - Trent Boult

Will Young, who had a chance to score his maiden Test hundred, faltered in the last over of the day. Moreover, the 22-year-old would be dejected for getting out to the part-time off-spin of Dan Lawrence.

Trent Boult acknowledged that it was a "bit gutting" for New Zealand to lose Young (82) towards the end of Day 2. The left-arm pacer said:

"The game is nicely poised going into day three. We won't get too far ahead of ourselves. We're still a fair few runs behind but the lads have done well this afternoon. It was a bit gutting to lose Will Young at the end there but he batted really well."

New Zealand, who haven't won a Test series in England in 22 years, have a great chance of taking the game beyond the hosts by posting a big first innings score.

