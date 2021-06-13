"It must be a C grade pitch right?" Fans roast England after they lost in just over 3 days

England have lost their first Test series at home since 2014 as New Zealand have beaten them by eight wickets at Edgbaston. The Kiwis will be high on confidence after this 1-0 series win and will head into the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a lot of confidence.
Although the England versus New Zealand series was not a part of the WTC cycle, it was of some importance as both sides wanted to try out new players and test their temperament. While the Kiwis found a fantastic batsman in Devon Conway, England had more questions than answers at the end of the series.
Twitter reacts to England's humiliating series loss
Fans on Twitter were baffled by the way the England batting crumbled and didn't show any spine. While many fans were frustrated, others took a dig at Joe Root and his men for being vulnerable in their own home conditions.
Here is what they had to say:
England were criticized for not trying to win the first Test by chasing the target in the fourth innings. Skipper Root believed it was the right decision and showed faith in his men to get the job done in the second Test.
England couldn't get a mammoth score in first innings, posting just 303 runs on the board. Although their bowlers did well to pull things back for the hosts, New Zealand ended up getting a crucial lead of 85 runs. The onus was on the England batsmen to overcome this lead and post a challenging total in the fourth innings.
But hardly anyone from the hosts could withstand the outstanding swing bowling from the Kiwi quicks. Despite making six changes in their line-up and being without Kane Williamson, New Zealand were highly dominant in their performance.
England's batting collapse will surely ring alarm bells in their camp, with the Test series against India in August and then the all-important Ashes coming up.