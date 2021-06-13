"It must be a C grade pitch right?" Fans roast England after they lost in just over 3 days

England have lost their first Test series at home since 2014 as New Zealand have beaten them by eight wickets at Edgbaston. The Kiwis will be high on confidence after this 1-0 series win and will head into the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a lot of confidence.

Although the England versus New Zealand series was not a part of the WTC cycle, it was of some importance as both sides wanted to try out new players and test their temperament. While the Kiwis found a fantastic batsman in Devon Conway, England had more questions than answers at the end of the series.

Twitter reacts to England's humiliating series loss

Fans on Twitter were baffled by the way the England batting crumbled and didn't show any spine. While many fans were frustrated, others took a dig at Joe Root and his men for being vulnerable in their own home conditions.

Here is what they had to say:

England have managed to get out before the scheduled start of play. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 13, 2021

No Williamson, Southee, Watling, Jamieson, Grandhomme (total 6 changes) but a young team lead by Tom Latham has beaten England in England in a Test series. One to remember for them in the future. #ENGvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 13, 2021

When will they stop preparing turning tracks as a conspiracy to bring down England cricket? #ENGvNZ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 13, 2021

Optimize your app, Sony. I opened the app at exactly 3:30 but I missed England getting all out because your app took more time to load than it took Eng to lose a wicket. Unacceptable. #ENGvNZ — Manya (@CSKian716) June 13, 2021

What a golden generation of cricketers New Zealand has at the moment. 6 changes from the 1st Test, almost an entire bowling attack changed, yet they go on to thrash England by 8 wickets #ENGvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 13, 2021

In their last 15 Test series (more than one game) at home dating back to 2013, England have completed just three series without losing a single game!



In an era of home domination, that's quite an anomaly for a top-tier side#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/h4EIzSUEoR — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) June 13, 2021

The England players losing the second Test but realising they can now get home in time for #ENG vs #CRO pic.twitter.com/BQpSi0ooR9 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 13, 2021

England have given New Zealand two extra days of rest. #ENGvNZ — Manya (@CSKian716) June 13, 2021

2015, England: ENG 1 - 1 NZ

2017-18, New Zealand: ENG 0 - 1 NZ

2019-20, New Zealand: ENG 0 - 1 NZ

2021, England: ENG 0 - 1 NZ



England haven’t won a Test against New Zealand in six years.#ENGvNZ — Suvajit Mustafi 🏏🎬🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@RibsGully) June 13, 2021

England have now lost both their last two Tests at Edgbaston #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/zg9myhhBGb — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) June 13, 2021

New Zealand have defeated England in 4 of the last 7 Tests between the sides, with the other 3 drawn. They're simply a considerably better Test side than England — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 13, 2021

England bowled out for 122 and the match over in 3 days + one hour.



Anyone want to recommend an enquiry into the pitch ?

It must be a C grade pitch right? Or is that just when touring teams collapse in India? 😂@MichaelVaughan #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/FRmsRl6n1m — Prashant Sharma (@PrashantMUFC) June 13, 2021

England were criticized for not trying to win the first Test by chasing the target in the fourth innings. Skipper Root believed it was the right decision and showed faith in his men to get the job done in the second Test.

England couldn't get a mammoth score in first innings, posting just 303 runs on the board. Although their bowlers did well to pull things back for the hosts, New Zealand ended up getting a crucial lead of 85 runs. The onus was on the England batsmen to overcome this lead and post a challenging total in the fourth innings.

But hardly anyone from the hosts could withstand the outstanding swing bowling from the Kiwi quicks. Despite making six changes in their line-up and being without Kane Williamson, New Zealand were highly dominant in their performance.

England's batting collapse will surely ring alarm bells in their camp, with the Test series against India in August and then the all-important Ashes coming up.

