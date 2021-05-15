ENG vs NZ: "It's not been plain sailing, but we still improved" - England Test captain Joe Root 

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that the team has made good progress over the last couple of years even though the results have not always gone their way. Root admitted that England want to peak going into the Ashes at the end of the year.

Before the clash against old rivals, Australia, England will face New Zealand in two Tests and India in a five-match series, in what will be a busy home season. In an interaction with Sky Sports, Joe Root reflected on the Test team’s performance in recent years and said:

"We've made good strides over the last couple of years as a Test team. It's not been plain sailing, we've not had it all our own way, but we still improved."

"I truly believe we are making good strides in the right direction, and now we've got an opportunity to keep improving, keep getting better, and peak for Australia, which is the pinnacle for us," said Root.

Joe Root admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tricky for teams across the globe. England themselves face a challenge to put together their best team, physically and mentally, ahead of the Ashes.

Speaking about the same, Joe Root stated:

"It's very difficult at the minute, the circumstances make it very tricky. You've got to factor in so many different things and the welfare of the players is obviously paramount. But this is what you play for, years like this one. You want to pit yourself against the best, you want to be successful against the best and this is the opportunity to do it.”

You can't plan everything perfectly with COVID-19 around: Joe Root

The England management recently revealed that they would give newcomers a chance in the Tests against New Zealand while resting the players who played in IPL 2021. Speaking on the same, Joe Root stated:

"What you're trying to do is create that environment where you've got a strong squad of players that have been together for a good period of time, but no one going in cold. You can't plan everything perfectly, especially at the minute with COVID-19."

"There might be natural opportunities where things arise, there might not be, but the most important thing is that we remain very open-minded about how we want to move going forward. We've got some really important cricket coming up and we've got to prioritise that," Root added.

The first Test between England and New Zealand will begin at Lord’s on June 2.

