“Little bit disappointing that we didn’t pull off that win” - Devon Conway on Lord’s draw

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has admitted that the Kiwis are slightly disappointed at not being able to pull off a win in the Lord’s Test against England.

Set to chase 273 for victory, England did not go after the target and instead settled for a draw, batting out 70 overs. The New Zealand bowlers could only claim three wickets in England’s second innings as the hosts ended on 170 for 3.

In an interview posted on BlackCap's official Twitter account, Devon Conway reflected on his unforgettable Test debut. He said a win would have made it the perfect Test for New Zealand. The 29-year-old stated:

“I think I am still fizzed up. Had a pretty awesome Test match, great start. It was a little bit disappointing that we didn’t pull off that win. We would have loved it. That would certainly have been the cherry on the top.”

When asked about his thoughts ahead of the second Test in Birmingham, Devon Conway replied:

“It is just all exciting, being in and around this environment. As I have said in the past as well, it is pretty awesome to be around. It is exciting to be in Birmingham and looking forward to the next Test match.”

Former cricketers praise Devon Conway after his sensational Test debut

Following his memorable Test debut against England at Lord’s, Devon Conway was showered with praises from the cricketing fraternity.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody compared Devon Conway to Aussie legend Michael Hussey. Taking to his official Twitter account, Moody wrote:

“An extremely well crafted test century from Devon Conway, a player who appears to have a great understanding of his game. An apprenticeship developed over time in two contrasting environments has been his friend. @BLACKCAPS have found their own Mike Hussey! #ENGvNZ.”

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, former England captain Nasser Hussain complimented Devon Conway for displaying immense patience and allowing the bowlers to "come to him". Hussain wrote:

“Devon Conway played a lovely innings, in which he let the bowlers come to him, and batted on his Test debut as if to the manner born. And England’s bowlers put in a challenging shift on a difficult surface… In Conway, they had just the player to make good use of a nice batting strip. “There is a lot to be said for leaving it (the ball) when necessary and letting the bowler come to you. That’s what Conway did so well here.”

Devon Conway scored 200 and 23 in the Lord's Test. The second Test between New Zealand and England will begin in Birmingham from June 10.

