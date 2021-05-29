Mark Wood working on ‘wobble seam’ delivery to add variety to his bowling

England fast bowler Mark Wood has said that he is working on his ‘wobble seam’ delivery to add variety to his bowling arsenal, especially in the Test format.

With James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer leading the England attack, Mark Wood’s opportunities in Test cricket have been limited. However, with Archer ruled out due to injury for now, Mark Wood looks set to get a longer run with the Test team.

While admitting that he needs to improve his overall skills with the ball to become a regular in Tests, the 31-year-old was quoted as saying in mirror.co.uk:

“I’ve been trying a few new skills that I’ve been working on because even though I’m tagged as a fast bowler, I’m trying to add more to my repertoire. I’ve been working on my ‘wobble seam’ delivery, which is something that is not natural to me, so I’ve been using it in the games, and it is getting better.”

Mark Wood added that, after constantly being in and out of the team, he analysed where he was going wrong and realised that his record at home wasn’t great. The fast bowler added in this regard:

“I was disappointed not to play more last summer. I thought I might get back in the team on rotation, but it didn’t happen. I did ask, what is it I need to do to get back in the team? What do I need to do better? And it seems that away from home, my record is pretty good, but at home it isn’t that great. So I need to look at what Jimmy, Broady and Woakesy do at home that makes them so successful, and that is what I am working on.”

Mark Wood has played ten Tests at home, claiming 24 wickets at an expensive average of 44.91.

I want to be one of the first guys on the team sheet and not a fringe player: Mark Wood

Admitting that he does get frustrated at times when he is not picked regularly in the England team, Mark Wood knows he needs to perform more consistently to be a frontrunner, considering the team's impressive bowling lineup.

“The game I did play against the Windies, I didn’t exactly pull up trees, neither did too many others. We didn’t play well as a team. After that, you can’t just pick people for the sake of it; this is international sport, and we’re trying to win games for England, so I got my head down and tried to get better.”

Mark Wood continued in this regard:

“Hopefully, I can build some confidence in the Test arena, where later in the year, I can go to Australia and say to Spoons (head coach Chris Silverwood) ‘Look, I want to be one of the main picks; I want to be one of the first guys on the team sheet’ rather than a fringe player."

England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand begins with the first game at Lord’s from June 2. The Three Lions will then take on India in a five-match Test series. Mark Wood has been named in the squad for the New Zealand series and is expected to play a prominent role in the India series as well.

