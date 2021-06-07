ENG vs NZ: Ollie Robinson suspended from international cricket with immediate effect

England pacer Ollie Robinson's joy at making his international debut has been shortlived as he has been suspended from representing his country with immediate effect. The 27-year-old will need to wait until the investigation into the alleged racial tweets that he posted back in 2012-13 is completed.

The Twitterati dug through some of the old tweets that Ollie Robinson had posted. While some believed the right example had to be set against such social media abuse, others said the suspension was too harsh a decision.

Ollie Robinson did come out and apologize after the end of the first day of the first Test against New Zealand. However, it was decided that an investigation had to be done.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

"He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," the ECB said in a statement.

Ollie Robinson's impressive debut

The controversy surrounding Ollie Robinson's old tweets took all the shine away from what was an impressive debut. Playing in place of left-arm spinner Jack Leach, the 27-year-old had to justify his selection and make an instant impact.

Ollie Robinson was brilliant with the ball, picking up four wickets in the first innings and another three in the second.

When England's batting collapsed in the first innings and the Kiwis looked like taking a huge lead, Robinson's crucial knock of 42 and his partnership with Rory Burns somewhat rescued the hosts' innings.

It might be unfortunate for Robinson, but he will be unavailable for selection for the second Test to be played at Edgbaston. The 27-year-old will return to his county club Sussex and await a verdict on the investigation.

