Eng vs NZ: "Some of them looked full of fear" - David Lloyd tears into England batsmen

David Lloyd was unimpressed with England's batsmen on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand, stating that "some of them looked full of fear out there".

England have tried to instill a mentality of playing fearless cricket, but they failed to take advantage on Day 1 after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a good start at the top of the order. From 72-0 at one stage, the hosts ended the day at 258-7, despite the Kiwis resting some of their key bowlers for the game.

In his column for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd pointed out a technical flaw in some of the English batters:

"There was lots of talk not so long ago about England playing a no-fear brand of cricket, but some of them looked full of fear out there. This is a great chance for some of the youngsters to make it hard for the selectors to drop them, but it’s apparent that a lot of them are getting very square on, which makes it hard for the bat to come down straight. There’s too much hesitancy in this line-up. Not impressed. Not impressed at all."

Dan Lawrence is still at the crease for the hosts on 67. He is joined in the middle by Mark Wood (16*), who has handled himself well after coming in at no.9.

David Lloyd lambasts Zak Crawley while praising Rory Burns

Zak Crawley was dismissed for a duck off the bowling of Neil Wagner on Day 1 of the second Test. In 11 Test innings in 2021, the batsman averages a meager 9.5, and the selectors' patience must be running thin at the moment, given his insipid performances.

England have missed some key players so far in the series and David Lloyd believes the team management will be keen to bring in their big guns as soon as possible. Lloyd stated:

"Zak Crawley in particular looks woefully out of form. On this evidence, England will want to go back to the big guns as soon as possible."

Rory Burns, meanwhile, once again impressed with a well-made 81 after scoring a brilliant ton at Lord's in the first Test. Lloyd further wrote:

"Rory Burns seems to be finding a way to get the bat coming down in the right position – despite the idiosyncrasies with the position of his head, his closed bat face and his stance, he seems to be finding a way. He made an excellent hundred at Lord’s, and backed it up here with 81."

