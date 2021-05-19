"Tough challenge playing against England in their own backyard" - Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has stated that while the team is pretty excited to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, their focus currently is the Test series against England.

The New Zealand squad, which is presently in quarantine, will begin their tour of England with two Tests against the hosts before proceeding to face India in the WTC final in Southampton.

Speaking ahead of the England series, which begins at Lord’s on June 2, Kane Williamson was quoted as telling ICC’s official website:

“I haven’t really looked at it like it’s lead-in time. The first challenge, which is the first Test against a very strong side, is what we need to be focusing on, and I know as a group that is what we will be talking about.”

The Kiwi skipper admitted that facing England in England would be a massive challenge. He further said:

“There is a lot of excitement in the camp and we always know how tough the challenge is coming over and playing against England in their own backyard. I know all the players are really excited at that challenge.”

Kane Williamson, however, did concede that New Zealand are excited over the prospect of playing three Tests in a short span of time. The 30-year-old added:

“For us, it is a progression thing that is important. In three Tests there is every opportunity to do that. We know we are up against some really tough challenges but I know the guys are really excited to face those. The first step is getting out and preparing for it.”

"We are playing three Tests quite close together so there is in the back of your mind an eye on that (WTC final), which is a really exciting opportunity."



Playing the WTC final will be a pretty special feeling: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson also stated that playing in the WTC final will be a pretty special feeling. He elaborated:

“We are playing three Tests quite close together so there is in the back of your mind an eye on that (WTC final), which is a really exciting opportunity. I know the guys are really excited. Just being over here to play Test cricket is always a fantastic opportunity, but to play that third one, which is the Test Championship final, is pretty special.”

Kane Williamson further praised the veteran England pace bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who will be part of the England squad for the Test series against New Zealand. The batsman was quoted as saying:

"They are legends of the game, still playing and doing as well as they ever have done. They know these conditions better than anyone. They've had incredible careers that are still going and they are still at the heights of their games."

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has praised the #WTC21 for adding a new element of intrigue and excitement into Test cricket 🎆 pic.twitter.com/8EcsgxcniJ — ICC (@ICC) May 19, 2021

Following the two-Test series against England, which concludes on June 14, the Kiwis will face India in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18.