“Was pretty cool to soak in everything about the ground, the history” - Kyle Jamieson on first impression of Lord’s

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson has described his first visit to the home of cricket, the Lord's cricket ground in London, as a 'pretty cool experience'.

The Kiwi cricketers had their first training session at Lord’s, a couple of days ahead of the first Test against England at the same venue. The first Test of the two-match series will begin on June 2.

Speaking about his maiden Lord’s experience, Kyle Jamieson said in a video uploaded on BlackCaps’ official Twitter account:

“First time today so that was a pretty cool experience to try and soak in everything about the ground and the history that comes with it. Just walking through the Long Room and going to the nets and standing out in the middle and even just getting used to the slope.”

Kyle Jamieson further added:

“There were a few photos taken, even Rossco [Taylor]. It shows even if it’s not your first time it’s still a pretty special place to be. Guys were just trying to soak up the ground and its history, it’s all around you, even on the walls.”

Potential debutant Rachin Ravindra stood on the balcony of the visitors’ dressing room and soaked in the unique experience. He said:

“I’ll definitely be sending a couple of videos home and showing them what I’ve been up to, and if it’s everything they thought it was. It definitely is.”

What were Kyle Jamieson's first impressions arriving at the @HomeOfCricket for the first time? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/SiaDuCo5A9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 31, 2021

Kyle Jamieson will be among key performers for Kiwis in England

Only six Tests old, the towering Kyle Jamieson has already become an integral part of New Zealand’s pace attack. He has 36 wickets to his name at a stupendous average of 13.27, with four five-fors and one 10-wicket haul.

Kyle Jamieson made an impressive Test debut against India in Wellington in February 2020, claiming 4 for 39. He also contributed with the bat, scoring a quick 44.

In his very next Test in Christchurch, the 26-year-old was named man of the match for picking up a five-for in the first innings and scoring a crucial 49 with the bat.

At the start of this year, Kyle Jamieson claimed 11 wickets in Christchurch as Pakistan were routed by an innings and 176 runs.

The upcoming Lord’s encounter against England though will be the pacer’s first away Test.

If you are coming to @englandcricket v. @BLACKCAPS this week, please have a read of our COVID-19 spectator safety guidance and advice ⬇️#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 30, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.