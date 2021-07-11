"What was there in that bowling for you to have so much difficulty?" - Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's 'very very average' performance

Shoaib Akhtar has lambasted the Pakistan batsmen for failing to counter a none-too-potent England bowling attack in the second ODI between the two sides.

England set a 248-run target in 47 overs for Pakistan in the match played at Lord's. The visitors never seemed to be in the run chase and were eventually bowled out for 195 runs.

While reviewing the encounter on Boss News, Shoaib Akhtar highlighted that the Pakistan batsmen had succumbed to the minuscule movement generated by the second-string England attack. He said:

"Although it was just run-a-ball and what was there in that bowling for you to have so much difficulty. The ball nibbles around a little, that itself is a lot for you. A very very average performance."

On being asked about his predictions coming true, the former Pakistan speedster responded that a whitewash was around the corner. Shoaib Akhtar observed:

"It has not yet happened. It is going to be 3-0. Pakistan worked hard to make sure they give an average performance. The Pakistan batting has always let us down and the same trend continues now also."

Pakistan will hope to win the final ODI in Birmingham, to be played on July 13, to lend some respectability to the scoreline in a series played against the England reserves.

"Our recent cricket has been in Pakistan and in UAE so conditions can make a difference and as the ball seams a lot here, we as a batting unit have had some problems due to that" : Hassan Ali#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/0BVYpWXdnG — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) July 11, 2021

"Which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team?" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar observed that Pakistan is playing a T20 brand of cricket

Shoaib Akhtar added that the Pakistan team's performance is making fans disinterested in the game. He said:

"No one enjoys criticizing anyone. But tell me, which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team? The PCB's plan is that no one should watch or follow cricket and they don't have to spend anything."

The 45-year-old signed off by stating that the Pakistan team is only capable of playing T20 cricket. Shoaib Akhtar explained:

"What was there in the wicket, first tell me that. Pakistan is only a T20 team. They play like T20 and get out like that. They lose five wickets in twenty overs. In T20s also, they score 150-175 and exactly the same in ODIs."

Chasing the 248-run target, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals which put them behind the eight ball. Saud Shakeel (56 off 77 balls) and Hasan Ali, who scored a blazing 31 off 17 deliveries, were the only Pakistan batsmen to offer some resistance.

Well wrapped up England. Pakistan would have fancied their chances but the batting never came together for them. Saqib Mahmood always struck in time with new ball to push them on the back foot. Hasan Ali and Saud were good today. Plenty to work on. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 10, 2021

