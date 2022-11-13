ENG vs PAK 2022: "The team that bowls first will have an advantage" - Salman Butt on importance of toss in T20 World Cup final

Salman Butt has predicted that winning the toss will be crucial for both England and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

The former cricketer highlighted how there will be some moisture on the wicket, as it has been under the covers due to the persistent rain in Melbourne. He suggested that the team bowling first would have a chance to exploit the seam-friendly conditions.

Butt also emphasized that the battle will be between Pakistan's bowling and England's batting. He claimed that the side that come out on top in that battle for one-upmanship would have a significant chance of winning the summit clash.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt explained:

"It's going to be Pakistan's bowling vs England's batting. This is a challenge that both teams will face, and the side that conquer it will be the favourites to win.

"The toss will play a major role, given that it has been raining a lot in Melbourne. There will be some moisture on the wicket, and the team that bowls first will have an advantage."

"You cannot trouble them with just express pace" - Salman Butt on England's batting lineup

Salman Butt further added that the Men in Green can't just rely on express pace to succeed against the English batters, as they are quite comfortable against fast bowlers.

He pointed out how the England batters countered the pacers well during their seven-match T20I series against Pakistan ahead of the ICC event. However, he highlighted that Pakistan have a formidable bowling attack that could trouble the opposition by hitting the ball in the right areas.

The 38-year-old added:

"England's batters play pace quite well, and we saw that during the series in Pakistan. But if there is some movement off the pitch, it could disturb their brand of cricket. You cannot trouble them with just express pace. With that said, Pakistan's bowling has the venom to make it difficult for England."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB A look back at some of our players' performances against England in the recent home series



#WeHaveWeWill | #PAKvENG A look back at some of our players' performances against England in the recent home series 🎥 A look back at some of our players' performances against England in the recent home series 🔽#WeHaveWeWill | #PAKvENG https://t.co/Quz6JhiP6U

Notably, Pakistan are yet to win a single encounter against England in the history of the T20 World Cup. The two sides have squared off twice, and Jos Buttler and Co. have emerged victorious on both occasions.

Poll : 0 votes